Microsoft brings much-awaited Chat history feature and Knowledge … – MSPoweruser









A couple of days ago, we reported Microsoft would introduce one of the most-requested features, Chat history, to Bing Chat in the next few days. Now, the Redmond tech giant has finally started pushing the much-awaited functionality in Bing, according to recent posts on Reddit.

Chat history in Bing AI allows you to revisit the conversations you had with the chatbot. Not only that, but you can also pick up where you left off and ask additional questions regarding the topic you asked about in the past. Chat history in Bing appears to be rolling out in a phased manner, as not everyone is seeing the change. We are lucky enough to get our hands on the feature.

The Chat history functionality appears under the Recent activity section, which is on the right side of the chat window. You will see a chats list with the exact time you had them. It will also show the option to export and share the chats with someone else. If you don’t like a conversation, you can delete that chat history from the list. However, there is no way to disable the chat history in Bing AI.

Microsoft releasing Chat History on Bing. I just logged into Bing and I already have Chat History. It took a while, but it’s here.

Another new feature Microsoft started rolling out to Bing was Knowledge cards. For those who do not know, Knowledge cards give you a concise summary of a topic you want to know about. For example, the knowledge card of a famous personality will include information related to their birth and death dates, occupation, awards, spouse, and children. We have seen this on Google search as well as Bing previously. But now, these knowledge cards are also supported on the Bing Chatbot.

Knowledge cards on Bing Chat now!

Hopefully, Microsoft will continue to add more new features to Bing this week. Either way, we will know about all the changes introduced this week the next Sunday.

