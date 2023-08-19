Over 100 Original Titles Removed Globally From Disney+ / Hulu … – What's On Disney Plus











Today, Disney has begun its purge of over 100 original titles from its streaming services worldwide, including Disney+, Hulu and Star+. These original titles have been removed as part of an impairment charge of around $1.8 billion dollars. An impairment charge is a term used to account for an asset that is no longer as valuable as it may have once been.

Earlier this month, during Disney’s quarterly investors call, Disney’s CFO Christine McCarthy revealed they would be removing more content from its streaming services, which would include Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, Star+ and Hotstar.



We are in the process of reviewing the content on our DTC services to align with the strategic changes in our approach to content curation that you’ve heard Bob discuss. As a result, we will be removing certain content from our streaming platforms and currently expect to take an impairment charge of approximately $1.5 billion to $1.8 billion. The charge, which will not be recorded in our segment results, will primarily be recognized in the third quarter as we complete our review and remove the content.

As part of this large $1.8 billion dollar write-off, over hundred original titles have been removed, much to the dismay of fans and creators alike. While Disney did reverse the decision to remove a handful of titles, it was still committed to removing a huge chunk of original programming, to help set Disney+ up for profitability.

Here is a list of what originals have been removed from Disney+ globally:

Note: This list may vary between countries, and there may be other originals that have been removed.

And here is a list of originals that have been removed from Hulu in the United States, Star+ in Latin America and on Disney+ internationally:

Note: This list may vary between countries, and there maybe other originals that have been removed.

This isn’t the first time Disney has removed titles from the services to save money, such as “Queens” and “Rebel”. Last winter, hundreds of titles were removed from Disney+ worldwide. It’s worth noting that Disney hasn’t officially revealed what would be removed in advance. Disney also isn’t the only streaming service to use an impairment charge to write off unsuccessful shows and films, as Warner Brothers Discovery, did a similar thing last year to HBO Max Originals. We will likely see this tactic often used with failed shows and films that have been released directly onto streaming services.



Disney has written off these projects for business purposes, because they were considered to be a failure, either regarding viewing numbers or how they didn’t bring in new subscribers, but are now basically costing them money, paying out for things like residuals, server costs etc.

Recently, Disney CEO Bob Iger has spoken about how he wants to create less content, but with higher quality and a return to focusing on profitability, which will mean more theatrical releases for films and less generic shows.

These shows may not be completely deleted from existence, since Disney can try to generate revenue from them by selling the content to other platforms like FAST channels. However, any income will be adjusted against the write-off. Disney also can’t use these shows or films on their streaming platforms until the previous license expires, which is usually around ten years later. Hopefully, these shows and films will be available on some other platforms to watch, but many of them are likely to be unavailable legally, possibly forever.

