How to Enable Secure Boot for Valorant – AFK Gaming

To run Valorant on your PC, you need to make sure you satisfy the minimum system requirements. A lot of users have been facing the two key issues of Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 and Secure Boot on Windows 11. Both of these are security technologies that allow Windows 11 to boot programs using a higher standard of trust and safety. Vanguard, Riot Games’ anti-cheat software, requires these two features to function before it recognizes a PC’s trusted state. This article will guide you on how to enable Secure Boot for Valorant along with TPM 2.0.

Note that if Secure Boot or TPM 2.0 is disabled on your Windows 11, Valorant will not launch and you will see the following error codes upon starting the client:

VAN9001: This build of Vanguard requires TPM version 2.0 and Secure Boot to be enabled in order to play.

VAN9003: Initial attestation failure: Secure Boot requirement not met.

VAN9003: This build of Vanguard requires Secure Boot to be enabled in order to play.

Firstly, you need to go to your system’s BIOS setting. However, you need to be mindful of the fact that messing with your BIOS setting can be a bit daunting if you have not done it before. Incorrect configuration can cause issues with your PC including the computer failing to start. Additionally, BIOS differs from one type of computer or motherboard to another.

To verify if Secure Boot is enabled and supported:

Firstly, find your BIOS key setup. It could either be F10, F2, F12, F1, or DEL keys.

Turn off your system and turn it back on.

Press the BIOS key that works for you until you see the BIOS menu appear on the screen.

Here, in the BIOS menu, select the BOOT option. Select Secure Boot and enable it.

The BIOS Mode value should be UEFI

The Secure Boot State value should be On.

Here’s how you fix TPM 2.0:

Once you’ve enabled Secure Boot, you will be able to enable TPM.

Press the Windows key.

Type tpm.msc and click Enter.

If TPM is unsupported or not enabled, you will see the message: Compatible TPM cannot be found: Compatible Trusted Platform Module (TPM) cannot be found on this computer. Verify that this computer has a 1.2 TPM or later and it is turned on in the BIOS.

If TPM is supported on your system, you will get a new window pop up and the status will read “The TPM is ready for use.” Make sure that the specification version is 2.0 in the TPM Manufacturing Information window.



