Hot state tournament start for Ada Braves (RECAP) – Theadanews

Updated: August 19, 2023 @ 2:52 am

Tagen Simon of Tushka (3) dives back to the bag under the watchful eye of Tecumseh AAA first baseman Isaiah Jordan (16) during their matchup Thursday afternoon in the first round of the 2023 Oklahoma American Legion State Tournament hosted by Ada’s Cougar Field.

Dalton O’Dell of Tupelo (11), shown arriving at second base ahead of Tecumseh shortstop Cash Phelps, hit a walk-off, three-run homer in the bottom of the fourth inning to give the Ada Braves a 15-1 win Thursday afternoon at the 2023 Oklahoma American Legion State Tournament.

Kendon Wood of Byng (17) pitched four strong innings for the Ada Braves against Tecumseh AAA Thursday afternoon in a matchup at the 2023 Oklahoma American Legion State Tournament.

Pete Goodson made sure the Ada Braves got off to a good start at the 2023 American Legion Oklahoma State Baseball Tournament.

Goodson, a Tushka High School product, finished 3-for-3 with a grand slam, a double, five RBIs and three runs scored to help the Braves bury Tecumseh AAA 15-1 in a first-round game Thursday afternoon at a steamy Ada High School’s Cougar Field.

The Post 72 club improved to 19-2-1 on the year and was scheduled to meet the Shawnee Post Diamond Jaxx Thursday evening in a winner’s bracket showdown.

The Jaxx advanced after Bethany Post 12 showed up for the tournament’s first contest of the day with only seven players and had to forfeit. Legion officials expect Bethany to return today with enough bodies to compete in consolation play. Bethany will face Tecumseh AAA in an 11 a.m. elimination contest to kick off Friday’s action.

The Braves-Shawnee winner advanced to the state championship game set for 6 p.m. The loser of that contest is scheduled to play at 2 p.m.

Ada Braves 15, Tecumseh AAA 1

Goodson’s grand slam was the final blow in a 10-run Ada Braves’ explosion in the bottom of the first inning.

Walt Kerr of Tushka had an early run-scoring double and later ripped a triple in the big first frame. He finished 3-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored.

That uprising also included a run-scoring hit by Goodson.

With Ada leading 3-0, Easton Wilkinson of Coalgate poked a ground ball that just got past Tecumseh second baseman Malachi Boyce for a two-out, two-run single. That kept the inning alive and the Braves scored five more runs.

The game ended when Tupelo’s Dalton O’Dell blasted a three-run, walk-off home run to cap a four-run Ada volley in the bottom of the fourth inning. O’Dell finished 2-for-3 with four RBIs and three runs scored in a 12-hit Braves’ attack. He was also hit by a pitch.

Cash Wafford of Tupelo went 2-for-3 and scored a run for the Braves and Kason Hull of Tushka hit a double and scored a run.

Kendon Wood of Byng, who just completed a successful season with the Ada A’s American Legion squad, was the winning pitcher for the Braves. He struck out eight, walked four and allowed just one earned run in the four-inning contest.

Braxton Meier went 2-for-2 with a double and his team’s lone RBI. Caleb Sparks had the only other Tecumseh hit in the game.

