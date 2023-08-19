How to download QuestCraft mod for Minecraft VR – Sportskeeda









Minecraft VR has been around for a little while. Unfortunately for Java Edition players, it’s a Bedrock Edition exclusive, though it remains one of the coolest ways to play the game.

Fortunately for those same Java users, most things are possible through mods. These aren’t official or from Mojang, but they allow gamers to do many things that Bedrock players can’t.

One such mod is the QuestCraft mod, which allows users to try out VR on their Minecraft Java Edition.

QuestCraft is still in the beta stage of development. While gamers can take advantage and try it out now, it’s far from the polished, finished product that will one day be available.

This means that bugs, glitches, and other issues will undoubtedly be present from time to time. Java Edition is also considered the less optimized version of the game, so supporting VR technology might be difficult.

Gamers will need to have a Quest 2 for this to work. The hope is that by the time the Quest 3 officially releases, the game will be there in a more official capacity.

Players can visit this website for more instructions and the official QuestCraft files.

Version 1.1.1 was released 19 hours ago at the time of writing, so it’s about as up-to-date as possible. Minecraft gamers can check the official website linked above to see if newer versions become available or for updates to the existing version.

Quick Links

Be the first one to comment on this story

source







