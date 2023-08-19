'Hey Disney!' Alexa Voice Assistant Now Available on Amazon Echo … – WDW News Today









The “Hey Disney!” voice assistant feature utilizing Alexa technology from Amazon has now been released for most Amazon Echo devices in the U.S.

The voice assistant developed between Amazon and Disney was first announced in September 2021 as a feature that would be exclusively available to Walt Disney World Resort hotel guests in its initial testing phase.

Dan Soto, VP of Technology and Digital for Disney Parks, told USA Today at the time: “It’s going to give guests the ability to sort of interact with our beloved characters in entirely new ways.”

You can ask ‘Hey, Disney!’ things like, ‘What time is the park open? Where can I get Italian food? When’s the next bus to EPCOT leaving my resort?’ You can even do some functional things like order more blankets or towels to the room.

A year later, installation began as guests at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort were informed Cast Members would be installing the devices in rooms.

Amazon describes the new offering in a promotional page on their website:

Say hello to Hey Disney! the all-new voice assistant for Alexa. You’ll be able to get the weather with Mickey, joke around with the galaxy’s funniest droids C-3PO and R2-D2, go on adventures with Dory or Olaf, listen to your favorite Disney stories, plus a lot more. Awaken the magic and discover a world of fun with some of Disney’s most beloved characters.

“Hey, Disney!” incorporates over 20 voices across Disney, Pixar, and Star Wars films — including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, Pluto, Olaf, Moana, Dory, Mater, Chewbacca, R2-D2, Fozzie Bear, and more.

Users who wish to add the voice assistant to their device will need an annual subscription to the Alexa Skills Store, which costs $5.99 per year, or may alternatively access it through a subscription to Amazon Kids+ — which is either $4.99 per month or $48 for the entire year. TechCrunch offered some extra details on the various functions built into the technology, and emphasized the interactivity this experience could provide.

While users can ask Hey Disney! simple commands like setting an alarm or timer, there are also thousands of custom interactions, from jokes and greetings to trivia games and soundscapes, among other activities. Plus, users can engage in ‘Play-Along Adventures’ or interactive audio and visual experiences. The companies wrote in the announcement that the adventure feature allows users to go on ‘fun-filled journeys like going fishing with Goofy.’

According to Aaron Rubenson, VP of Amazon Alexa, there will also be “Easter Eggs” users can discover while using the service, though details are secretive.

“Hey, Disney!” will not be available on Fire Tablets, Fire TVs, 1st gen Echo devices, and certain other Amazon products.

What do you think of this new interactive Disney feature you can use at home? Will you be adding it to your device? Let us know in the comments.

