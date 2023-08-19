Whales Move Over $640,000,000 in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Shiba Inu and Chainlink – Here’s the Destination – The Daily Hodl

Deep-pocketed crypto investors are abruptly shifting hundreds of millions of dollars worth of digital assets, including the king crypto and the top altcoin.
New data from whale-surveying platform Whale Alert reveals that one high-net-worth trader suddenly moved 14,159 Bitcoin (BTC) worth a staggering $421.7 million from one unknown wallet to another.
Further activity centered around the top crypto asset by market cap saw another whale transfer 1,881 BTC worth $55.9 million from an unknown wallet to Coinbase, the leading US-based crypto exchange platform.
The next largest transactions involve smart contract platforms Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL), which saw $51.6 million and $53.9 million respectively.
According to Whale Alert, one whale repositioned 27,366 ETH from Binance.US, the US branch of the world’s largest crypto exchange platform by volume, to an unknown wallet while another wealthy trader shuffled 2,000,000 SOL from Binance to an unknown wallet.
Another crypto whale moved 409,823 SOL worth $10.3 million from an unknown wallet to Binance.
Other notable transfers on the whale-watching platform’s radar include transfers of popular dog-themed meme asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) and decentralized oracle network Chainlink (LINK).
One transaction saw 2,416,836,656,676 SHIB worth $18.7 million transferred from Binance.US to an unknown wallet while the other saw 3,743,238 LINK worth $29.9 million moved from one unknown wallet to another.
Featured Image: Shutterstock/abstractmanx
