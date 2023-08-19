Global Crypto Market Skyrockets As Bitcoin Price Surpasses $30,000, What Is behind The Surge? – Bitcoinist

Cryptocurrencies are witnessing unprecedented capital influx in a shift in market dynamics. This influx comes amid several developments and updates in the crypto industry, impacting Bitcoin (BTC) and top cryptocurrencies.
Leading the crypto market influx surge is Bitcoin, the world’s largest crypto market. Over the past 24 hours, the asset has seen a huge leap in its price, pushing it above its previously traded $30,000 mark. This surge has brought the asset surge to nearly 10% and the global crypto market value to 9.5% in the past day.
The surge in Bitcoin and the influx of capital to the global crypto market can be attributed to BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager. Last week, this company filed for a spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Fund (ETF), turning the narrative around the asset from fear and uncertainty to hopeful and clearer.
Coupled with other significant developments, this move has spurred a surge of capital in the crypto market, particularly driving Bitcoin past the much-anticipated $30,000 mark.
In addition to BlackRock’s recent move towards a Bitcoin ETF, Invesco has also lodged a similar application. Meanwhile, WisdomTree and Deutsche Bank are making their mark, with strategic actions in its Bitcoin ETF filing and the latter via a filing for a crypto custody license.
These actions exemplify a marked change in the industry’s view of crypto and have played a significant role in fostering the massive capital influx into the crypto market. As of June 21, 2023, over $100 billion has entered the market, underlining the growing conviction in the robust potential of digital assets.
It is worth noting that earlier this month, the crypto market’s capitalization plummeted to roughly $1.060 trillion. However, within a few weeks, the market recovered quickly and has since experienced a huge inflow, catapulting the market cap to a current high of $1.210 trillion.
This substantial rise indicates the increasing trust and enthusiasm among investors looking for returns and varied opportunities through digital assets.
Complementing this buoyant market sentiment, the launch of EDX Markets, a crypto exchange underwritten by investors such as Citadel Securities, Fidelity Investments, and Charles Schwab, has been noted.
Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, continues to flex its market muscle. Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin has soared above the $30,000 mark, reflecting an over 9% surge and an addition of over $50 billion to its market value.
At the time of writing, Bitcoin currently trades at $30,103, a significant high from its previously traded levels amid the intensified scrutiny of crypto regulations on crypto which affected the industry’s largest players including Binance and Coinbase.
As a consequence of Bitcoin’s robust performance, other major altcoins have also experienced a favorable upswing, mirroring the market’s interconnectedness. Ethereum (ETH) is currently up 6.9%, Binance Coin (BNB) by 3.5%, and Cardano (ADA) by 8.3%.
