Leaked iPhone 15 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro: What are the 5 Key differences after iPhone 15 design images leaks – Editorji

Editorji News Desk

Recently shared images of iPhone 15 pro’s dummy units by South Korean leaker yeux1122 has given us a preliminary look at what to expect from these highly anticipated devices.

As anticipated, the leaked images indicate that Apple will standardize the Dynamic Island feature with pill-shaped and circular cutouts across the entire iPhone 15 lineup, rather than exclusively in the Pro and Pro Max models as initially believed.

Moreover, the Pro models showcase slim bezels that appear slightly curved, adding a touch of elegance to the overall design.

However, examining these images more closely, we can identify 5 key differences between the iPhone 15 Pro and its predecessor, the iPhone 14 Pro:

1. Rounding of Sides: The iPhone 15 Pro boasts rounder sides compared to the iPhone 14 Pro, showcasing a sleeker profile.

2. Titanium Body: In a notable departure from previous iterations, the iPhone 15 Pro sports a titanium body, contributing to a classy matte finish instead of the glossy look of the steel-framed iPhone 14 Pro.

3. Programable Button: The new Pro model is expected to incorporate a programmable button in place of the mute switch, offering users enhanced customization options.

4. Streamlined Camera Bump: The cameras on the iPhone 15 Pro will protrude less, possibly due to a slightly thicker form factor, ensuring a more streamlined appearance without compromising quality.

5. USB-C Port: Apple is rumored to replace the Lightning port with a USB-C port in the iPhone 15 series, aligning with industry standards and facilitating faster data transfer.

While these design changes may be subtle and go unnoticed by the average user, they contribute to an overall unified look across the iPhone 15 lineup.

Notably, the inclusion of the Dynamic Island feature in the base models is a welcome addition, although the coveted 120Hz refresh rate may remain exclusive to the Pro models.

Additionally, reports suggest that both the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will feature a 48MP camera this year, ensuring improved photography capabilities.

However, only the highest-end model, the iPhone 15 Pro Max, is rumored to incorporate a groundbreaking periscope camera, potentially positioning it as a leading contender for the title of the year’s best camera phone.

