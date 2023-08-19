One-Day Echo Dot Deal Drops 4th-Gen Model Down to Just $20 – CNET









Though it’s no longer the latest model, this Echo Dot discount is well worth jumping on.

If you want to get started with home automation in the new year or you’re already all-in on an Alexa-powered home, Woot has got an unmissable deal for you right now. Today only, the retailer is offering the fourth-gen Echo Dot for just $20. That saves you 60% versus its original retail price and, unlike many Woot deals, the device is offered brand-new.

Amazon’s diminutive smart speaker can stream music, set alarms, get the weather, control your smart home devices and much more. Being so small, the Dot can blend into any space, making it ideal for those wanting to add Alexa to even more rooms.

It’s worth noting that the 2020 Echo Dot has since been replaced by the fifth-generation model, though there isn’t a huge difference between the two products. In fact, one headline feature of the 2022 model — the ability to function as an Eero Wi-Fi extender — has since launched on the 2020 model, providing one more reason to opt for the older version.

The exact device Woot is selling is the international version of the fourth-gen Echo Dot. Functionally, it is mostly the same as the US model with some support for additional languages. You’ll also receive a 90-day warranty with your purchase, rather than the full year you’d get by shopping directly at Amazon. Amazon currently has the 2022 model on sale for $28 if you’d prefer to nab the latest version.

