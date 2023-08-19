Attention: U.S. Introduces Crypto Oversight Bill to Regulate Bitcoin … – Crypto News Flash









Newly Introduced Bill Seeks Regulatory Framework for Crypto Investors

In an effort to safeguard investors in the crypto industry and establish a comprehensive regulatory structure, U.S. House Republicans have introduced the Financial Innovation and Technology for the 21st Century Act. This bill marks a significant milestone for the House Committees on Agriculture and Financial Services, who have been working diligently to create a much-needed regulatory framework, encouraging American leadership in the digital asset space while protecting consumers.

Addressing Regulatory Clarity and Encouraging Innovation

The lack of regulatory clarity and increasing enforcement actions have driven established crypto businesses to contemplate moving away from the U.S., while also deterring startups from setting up shop in the country. To address this, the proposed bill lays down a clear path for crypto exchanges to register with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). It enables these exchanges to facilitate trading of digital securities, commodities, and stablecoins, offering a single platform for investors.

The Collaborative Approach

Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.), involved in the bill’s creation, emphasized that the crypto industry seeks clarity. The new bill aims to bring both the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and SEC to the table, fostering cooperation and clear principles to ensure financial security and certainty as the digital asset space continues to innovate.

Defining “Digital Assets”

An interesting change in the bill from the June discussion draft is the exclusion of certain traditional securities, such as stocks, bonds, and certificates of interest, from the definition of “digital assets.” This revision introduces a level of regulatory impact on assets commonly found in the decentralized finance (DeFi) market, even if they were not subject to current regulations.

Expert’s Concerns

Gabriel Shapiro, general counsel of Delphi Labs, has pointed out that this change could alter the value proposition of the bill and reintroduce ambiguity. Some assets present in the DeFi market, like Compound’s cTokens or Liquid Collective’s Liquid Staking Tokens, might face stringent regulations under this provision, irrespective of their current legal standing.

The introduction of this new bill reflects a step forward in creating a comprehensive regulatory framework for the crypto sector in the U.S. With a focus on protecting investors and fostering innovation, it seeks to address the challenges posed by the rapidly evolving digital asset space. As the bill progresses, stakeholders will closely monitor its impact on the industry and its potential to shape the future of crypto investments in the United States.



