Valorant to introduce Immortalized, Piedra del Sol, Premiere … – Sportskeeda









Valorant’s much-awaited Episode 5 Act 2 is finally around the corner, as fans can expect a new update to drop in the coming hours. Patch 5.04, which is scheduled to arrive on August 23, will introduce a new Act along with a brand new Battlepass, new skin collection, and several in-game changes.

One of the key highlights of Episode 5 Act 2 is that Riot Games will not be introducing a new Agent or a map. However, Valorant enthusiasts will still have a lot in store for them once the Act arrives.

Riot plans to celebrate the upcoming Valorant Champions 2022 tournament with the release of the Champions 2022 skin collection and Event Pass.

The game’s servers in all parts of the world will be under scheduled maintenance shortly before the patch is released. Once patch 5.04 arrives in-game, players will have the option to purchase the Battlepass in the game for 1000 Valorant Points (VP) and enjoy its contents.

Each Battlepass in Valorant brings forward three new skin collections for the game’s community to enjoy. Unlike other purchasable weapon skins, Battlepass skins come at a relatively low price, with some even being available for free.

The Episode 5 Act 2 Battlepass will introduce the Immortalized, Piedra del Sol, and Premiere Collision skinlines, all three of which can be redeemed by players at a cost of 1000 Valorant Points. The contents of each of these skin collections are as follows:

The Immortalized skin collection is the first skinline to be featured as part of the upcoming Battlepass. It consists of skins for Guardian, Sheriff, Stinger, and Vandal.

The developers at Riot have stated that the central theme of the Battlepass is myths and legends. The Immortalized collection’s design and artwork is a perfect rendition of that statement.

The body of each weapon from the collection features a medieval artwork of a different Agent as its design for all the variants. Jett is featured on the Vandal, Astra on the Stinger, Cypher on the Sheriff, and Yoru on the Guardian.

This skin collection also has three additional variants. While the base comes in gold/black, variants in bronze/black, blue/white, and green/black can be unlocked at the cost of Radianite Points.

Inspired by the Aztec culture and mythology, the Piedra del Sol collection is one of the most unique skinlines that Riot Games have designed for their audience. The developers have also stated that they worked closely with their Latin American office to ensure the production of the most authentic design.

The Piedra del Sol collection includes skins for Bucky, Ghost, Judge, Phantom, and Melee (Obsidiana). A one-of-a-kind melee weapon, Obsidiana is a fascinating addition to Valorant’s existing collection of melee options and will likely be a favorite among the game’s enthusiasts. Unlike the Immortalized collection, however, Piedra del Sol will not have any upgradeable variants.

Skins from the Premiere Collision collection are arrayed with minimal artwork when compared to the Immortalized and Piedra del Sol collections. This collection’s design showcases a trajectory of two bullets crossing each other as they make their way forward to collide with their target in opposite directions.

The Premier Collision will feature skins for Ares, Bulldog, Classic, and Marshal. Similar to Piedra del Sol, this skinline does not come with upgradeable variants.

Players will have to complete 55 tiers of missions to complete Episode 5 Act 2’s Battlepass and earn all of its rewards. It will be available in the game for around two months, during which players can grind to earn the XP required to unlock various tiers.

