What's New on Netflix & Top 10 Series & Movies: June 7th, 2023 – What's on Netflix

Published on June 7th, 2023, 8:59 am EST

Living is now on Netflix – Picture: Sony Pictures Classic

We’re midway through the week and we’ve got a number of new releases on Netflix to cover. Below, we’ll pick out our top three additions, covering the full list of what’s new and checking in with what’s charting in the Netflix top 10s.

Quite a bit to still look forward to on Netflix for the rest of the week, including the final season of Never Have I Ever and the new Tour de France docu-series. In case you missed it, Netflix added a large number of new releases last week (78 new movies and series, to be exact), so don’t miss our coverage there if you’re looking for more inspiration on what to watch.

As always, you can find an expanded version of this list via our new on Netflix hub.

Number of episodes: 3

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Documentary

Director: Lesley Chilcott

Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger

Runtime: 60 mins

If you hadn’t noticed, Netflix is all in on Arnold Schwarzenegger. Whether it’s becoming Netflix’s Chief Action Officer, taking elevator rides with Chris Hemsworth, or making his TV debut in FUBAR, you’ve been seeing him about consistently for the past few weeks. That continues today with the release of a three-part limited docu-series.

Over the course of the series, you’ll get to witness the actor’s incredible career, whether that’s traveling from Austria to the United States, his stint as a bodybuilder, his long and successful career in Hollywood, and even dabbling in politics by becoming the Governor of California.



Rating: PG-13

Language: English

Genre: Drama

Director: Oliver Hermanus

Cast: Bill Nighy, Aimee Lou Wood, Alex Sharp

Writer: Kazuo Ishiguro, Akira Kurosawa, Shinobu Hashimoto

Runtime: 102 min / 1h 42m

Sony Pictures Classics movies were all expected to come to Netflix via the first window deal, but thus far, only a selection have made the jump to streaming. We’re happy to report that the Oscar-nominated Living, starring Bill Nighy, has made that jump.

The feel-good story sees a man who has let life pass him but, at the eleventh hour, makes a supreme effort to turn his dull life into something wonderful.

Adam Graham from Detroit News perhaps perfectly summarized the movie concluding in his review, “A little movie about big topics, Living takes on nothing less than life itself and features a quiet, note-perfect performance from Bill Nighy.”



Created by Yacht Club Games, this new iteration of the Shovel Knight platformer IP will see you battling foes, collecting relics and matching blocks to save friends and escape in this genre-bending spinoff set in the puzzle dimension.

In case you didn’t see, Netflix announced dates and new games to its upcoming roster, such as Cut the Rope Daily and The Queen’s Gambit Chess game.



What are you watching on Netflix today? Let us know in the comments down below.

