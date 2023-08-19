PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 APK download link, download process, and more – Sportskeeda









PUBG Mobile Lite’s popularity has greatly increased since its introduction, mainly because of the minimal system requirements. Another factor contributing to the game’s popularity is the release of new features through game updates.

A few months ago, the developers introduced the 0.22.0 update of PUBG Mobile Lite, incorporating tons of new unique cosmetic items. This version can be downloaded by players directly from the Google Play Store. Gamers can also utilize the APK file to install the latest PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 version.

Note: Since PUBG Mobile Lite has been banned in India, players in the country should avoid downloading the game and instead play Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Using the APK file is quite an easy process. Here’s a quick guide on the download and installation process:

Step 1: First, to avail of the APK file of the 0.22.0 version, players should visit the official PUBG Mobile Lite website on their devices. The same can be achieved by using the link provided below:

To visit the PUBG Mobile Lite website: Click here.

Step 2: After the users have reached the game’s official page, they will see an option called ‘APK Download.’ They will have to click on that button to download the file.

The APK file for the newest version of PUBG Mobile Lite is around 714 MB in size. Hence, the game’s download and installation require sufficient storage space on the user’s device.

Step 3: As the next step, gamers should toggle the ‘Install from Unknown Source’ setting on their devices. Later, the file can be installed.

Step 4: Once PUBG Mobile Lite’s installation concludes, its application can be opened. Users can then sign in using their accounts to enjoy playing the game.

It is advised that players reinstall the APK if they experience a parsing issue during the installation process. If the problem has not been fixed, they should download the file again.

