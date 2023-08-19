Big Pixel Fold and 7a leak suggests a summer full of new Google … – Android Police









Google’s next smartphones might be just a few months away

Google I/O is officially set for May 10th, where the company will deliver an in-depth look at everything new in Android 14. If history is any indication, we’re likely to see several gadgets announced on stage ahead of product launches later this year. In addition to the Pixel Tablet shown off by Google last year, we’re keeping our eyes on two upcoming smartphones: the Pixel 7a and the Pixel Fold. After months of mystery, a new leak has us circling dates on our calendar for both devices, and neither seem to be all too far off.

The folks at WinFuture got their hands on leaked retail information, giving us a good idea as to when Google’s next smartphones will arrive. Although earlier leaks for the Pixel Fold — which the site confirms is its official name — suggested a fall launch date timed with the Pixel 8, that no longer seems to be the plan. Instead, Google’s first foldable will arrive on store shelves sometime in mid-June, just a month after an expected I/O unveiling.

A summer launch makes sense, as the Fold is rumored to be powered by Google’s Tensor G2 chip. Arriving in stores alongside a G3-powered Pixel 8 would make for some odd timing. Currently, the Pixel Fold is only listed with a 256GB SKU, although we wouldn’t rule out higher storage options.

Google’s other mid-year smartphone, the Pixel 7a is set to arrive within that same June window. That’s a little less surprising, as it’s smack dab in the usual timeframe for A-series products. WinFuture says it’ll arrive in Carbon, Cotton, and Arctic Blue. The former two colors are basic black/gray and white options, but it’s the Arctic Blue colorway that has our attention. We can only hope that it’ll live up to the “Really Blue” variant of the original Pixel, but either way, we’re excited.

WinFuture also says it spotted a Jade-colored case for the Pixel 7a, suggesting a matching hue for the smartphone itself. That said, this retail leak only includes the three colors mentioned above for the 7a, so hold off on any potential excitement for now. As usual, we’re looking at one 128GB SKU, with a rumored starting price of 500 euros.

Meanwhile, 9to5Google managed to back up this information with its own report. In addition to confirming this leaked retail information, the site spotted first-party cases for the Fold in Haze Midtone, Porcelain, and Sky. Three case choices for two smartphone colors might prove that the Pixel 7a’s potential Jade color is exclusive to accessories, but we’ll have to wait for an official announcement — or, let’s be real, more leaks — to find out for sure. 9to5Google says those blue Pixel Buds A-Series that recently leaked are timed for this launch window as well, a perfect match for the Pixel 7a.

That’s plenty of gadgets to look forward to in a post-I/O world, even discounting the Pixel Tablet. We also got an early look at Pixel 8 Pro renders today, and if history is any indication, we’ll likely see Google’s next flagship smartphone teased on stage in May. Either way, it’s looking like a busy 2023 in the world of Pixel, and we’re only a couple of months away from everything kicking off.

Will is the Phones Editor at Android Police, which means he usually has a dozen different smartphones on his desk at any given time. He covers everything from leaks of your next phone to the components that’ll power it. He’s got plenty of opinions about the current state of Android phones — thoughts you’ll read in his reviews, editorials, and more. You’ll also find him writing up our buyer’s guides, where he hopes to help shoppers make the right choice in their next phone. Will appears on the Android Police podcast, where he occasionally taunts his co-hosts with bad opinions about smartwatches and charging cables, and writes AP’s weekend polls. In his spare time, he produces podcasts, rewatches the same 37 films, and pretends not to have a never-ending backlog of video games. He lives in Buffalo, NY and is willing to give you chicken wing recommendations at any time. Just ask.

source







