Valorant No Longer Supporting Windows 7, Windows 8, or Windows … – DBLTAP

One of the main things holding back Valorant from reaching an even larger player base is the limitation on where people can play the game. It is not released on console, although that might be . Additionally, it is only available for people with Windows because there is not a download available for Mac users.

There are ways for people to play Valorant on Mac, but it does require additional steps that some people may not want to take. Another change will limit the accessibility to Valorant even further, as it will no longer support anyone running it on versions prior to Windows 10.

A couple weeks ago, Riot Games announced that Valorant will stop supporting Windows 7, Windows 8, and Windows 8.1 on March 14. Therefore, players must update their systems to Windows 10 or 11 within the next two weeks in order to continue playing the game.

Players can check to see what version of Windows they are running relatively easily. All someone needs to do is head to their system settings and click on the about tab. Then, they should see Windows specifications that informs them the edition and version of Windows that they are currently running.

