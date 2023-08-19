Mr. and Mrs. Smith series adaptation gets release month on Prime … – Amazon Adviser









NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 06: Donald Glover attends GQ’s Global Creativity Awards on April 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Amazon is setting some releases for the fall, and Donald Glover’s Mr. and Mrs. Smith adaptation is one of them. Here’s all you need to know.

You know the movie with Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. Well, it’s almost time for the TV series adaptation. TVLine reported on the series back in April to share that after Phoebe Waller-Bridge‘s exit from the series in September the previous year, Maya Erskine would take on the titular female lead.

Donald Glover remained part of the series. He will play the titular male lead, and he has written and co-created the show with initial Waller-Bridge and showrunner Francesca Sloane, and then later just Sloane. Waller-Bridge exited the series after some creative differences.

Very little is known about the series. All we know is that it’s an adaptation of the 2005 movie. We also knew that it would come out some time this year. Well, that promise is being fulfilled as Amazon has set a release month for the show.

We’ll get to see Mrs. and Mrs. Smith in November 2023. Only a release month has been confirmed at this point in time. That’s been the case for a few shows this fall. We know Gen V will arrive in September and Reacher Season 2 is coming out in December.

Like with many other Amazon shows, we’re expecting to see Mr. and Mrs. Smith released weekly. However, it’s worth noting that Glover’s other Amazon series, Swarm, was released all at once. Amazon will start to run out of content very soon with the current industry strike action, so it may want to spread out the content that it does have left over.

