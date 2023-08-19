Sony Is Quietly Waving Goodbye To The PS4 In 2023 – GGRecon









Tarran Stockton

19th Jan 2023

Nearly ten years after the launch of the PlayStation 4 – which kicked off the eighth generation of consoles – Sony could finally saying goodbye.

As we truly embrace the gaming giant’s new-gen credentials, Sony’s marketing suggests we’re ready to wave goodbye to the PS4 with a major shift in focus to the PS5.

A new trailer released to the PlayStation YouTube channel seems to suggest that Sony is putting more resources into supporting the PS5, while quietly leaving the PS4 behind.

The trailer highlights a montage of upcoming games for both consoles in 2023, showing off a total of 23 titles.

However, Kotaku notes that only eight of the highlighted titles are confirmed to be supported by both generations, meaning the majority of them are set to be next-gen exclusive games.

The level of support so far for the previous generation has been unprecedented, especially considering the PS5 released way back in 2020, but more and more developers are starting to make the transition.

While we still expect some games to release on both platforms for a few years still, 2023 seems like it will be the year that the shift to the PS5 is made official.

Click to enlarge

2023 is shaping up to be a massive year for gaming in general, with many long-awaited titles delayed from last year finally seeing the light of day. PlayStation 5 owners also have a lot to look forward to, as the trailer details the upcoming games.

Final Fantasy 16, Spider-Man 2, and Horizon VR: Call of the Mountain are three examples of PS5-exclusive titles that Sony fans have to look forward to.

Other games such as Dead Space, Suicide Squad, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and Alone in the Dark are next-gen exclusives which will grace the PS5.

And finally, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Resident Evil 4, and Hogwarts Legacy are set for both generations, meaning PS5 owners can play the optimal version.

If you haven’t yet made the switch to the next-gen, this might be the year it’s finally worth doing it. Wel;l, if you can get your hands on a PS5.

