Guillermo del Toro Developing Stop-Motion Animated ‘The Buried Giant’ for Netflix – Hollywood Reporter









Subscribe for full access to The Hollywood Reporter

Subscribe for full access to The Hollywood Reporter

The director’s adaptation of ‘Pinocchio’ for the streaming service is currently Oscar nominated.

By Carolyn Giardina

Tech Editor

Guillermo del Toro is continuing to demonstrate his love for stop-motion animation. On the heels of his Oscar-nominated adaptation of Pinocchio for Netflix, he is developing another animated movie for the streaming service.

Del Toro will direct and produce The Buried Giant from a script that he is co-writing with Matilda the Musical scribe Dennis Kelly. He is reteaming with his Pinocchio stop-motion animation studio ShadowMachine.

Based on the fantasy novel by Nobel Prize-winning British writer Kazuo Ishiguro, The Buried Giant follows an elderly Briton couple, Axl and Beatrice, living in a fictional post-Arthurian England in which no one is able to retain long-term memories.

“The Buried Giant continues my animation partnership with Netflix and our pursuit of stop-motion as a medium to tell complex stories and build limitless worlds,” said del Toro in a statement. “It is a great honor and greater responsibility for me to direct this screenplay which Dennis Kelly and I are adapting from Kazuo Ishiguro’s profound and imaginative novel.”

Added Netflix film boss Scott Stuber: “Guillermo del Toro is a visionary filmmaker and master of his craft. We couldn’t be more proud of the prestigious recognition for his Pinocchio, and we’re pleased to continue our creative partnership as he develops his next project with Netflix.

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio won the BAFTA for best animated film last weekend. With more than 50 million views in its first 28 days of release, the movie spent four weeks on Netflix’s global top 10 English films list and reached the top 10 in 92 countries.

Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day

Secrets to the magic behind what’s seen on the big and small screen, straight from the crafts and tech maestros

Subscribe for full access to The Hollywood Reporter

Send us a tip using our anonymous form.

source







