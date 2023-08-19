Valorant fans demand major change to remake system – Dexerto









Valorant players are demanding that the developers at Riot make some major changes to the game’s current remake system.

Whether it be competitive or unranked, there’s almost nothing more frustrating than a random player abandoning the team mid-game.

We’ve all likely experienced an AFK teammate at one point or another, but thankfully, Riot has implemented a remake system, where players can call a vote to initiate a rematch in the early stages of the game.

However, players are now calling on Riot for changes to the system and make it easier to pass the remake vote.

On June 3, a Valorant fan posted a Reddit thread, hitting out at the game’s current remake system — while also suggesting that it should only take one vote for the match to be remade rather than the vote being a unanimous decision among the team.

“I honestly don’t understand why it takes 4 votes in the first place,” they wrote. “I genuinely can’t even think of a single reason why it requires the entire team’s vote.”

The player continued, explaining a recent encounter with a teammate who left the game after the first round — where ultimately the remake was denied, leaving the player forced to play a 4v5 for the remainder of the game.

“I just played a game where our controller left round 1, I voted for a remake and it got denied, forcing us to play in a 4v5 which is basically a guaranteed loss. Why should you be forced to lose your hard-earned RR because someone else wants to play regardless of it being a 4v5?”

They added: “Also, it looks way too much like a surrender option, there’s been quite a few instances in the past where someone on my team who was barely paying attention, denied it thinking it was a surrender rather than a remake.”

It’s clear that a large proportion of the Valorant community also feels the same way, with the Reddit post amassing over 1.5k upvotes from players at the time of writing.

“A remake should be automatic. There shouldn’t be a vote to begin with,” one player wrote. “Automatic remake, no voting needed, doesn’t matter if your best friend is going to be back, just remake,” said another.

“I’d be fine with auto remake if they had some kind of crash detection,” a third added.

