The Meeting of the Kings: Is MrBeast Teasing PewDiePie To Be in His Upcoming International Extravaganza? – EssentiallySports

via Imago

Snipper from MrBEast's instagram

Finally, the former and the current king of YouTube met. MrBeast has cruised up the YouTube ladder in 2022 with his intriguing videos to become one of the most prominent internet celebs on the planet today. He surpassed records set by former record holder PewDiePie to achieve this marvelous feat.

Now, after many years in the Internet entertainment industry, the two have finally met. Fans are enthralled after seeing MrBeast’s latest post that features none other than Swedish YouTuber.

PewDiePie is one of the most revered content creators of the internet. He has been one of the most prominent figures who pioneered the boom of content creation in the online space. Felix has broken countless records on YouTube with his hilarious and intriguing videos. Thus, his prowess in the field attracted a lot of rising creators to look up to him. One among them was MrBeast.

Jimmy Donaldson has always been a fan of PewDiePie, which he has claimed quite a lot through his videos. During the PewDiePie vs T-Series battle, MrBeast was one vocal advocate who supported the former. They both had a very robust online relationship, but now the YouTube icons finally met in Japan.

Donaldson is currently on an international trip to Japan, and he is accompanied by his girlfriend Thea Booysen. From the looks of it, the trip may as well be a part of his upcoming video, which Donaldson earlier revealed would have an international touch. Thus, the question that arises at the moment is, if this trip is a part of his international extravaganza, is PewDiePie a part of it?





PewDiePie is currently retired, and only rolls out a few videos for his fans. Moreover, he and his wife are expecting their baby soon. Thus, the chances of him doing a massive video at the moment is highly unlikely. But with MrBeast in the picture, we cannot rule out the possibility.

If MrBeast’s next video features the former YouTube king, it would break records on the video-sharing platform.

Soon after MrBeast shared his unique moment meeting his idol, the internet exploded with positive comments. Fans from all over the world jumped in to talk about their excitement.

What do you think about this plausible collaboration? Do mention your opinions in the comments below.

