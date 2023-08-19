Bond Set for Two Women Charged with Robbing Bloomingdale … – DuPage County









Juvenile allegedly involved will be detained

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin and Bloomingdale Director of Public Safety Frank Giammarese announced today that bond has been set for two women accused of robbing a Bloomingdale Verizon Wireless store. Alisa Velcu, 32 (d.o.b. 2/25/1991) of Mountlake Terrace, Washington and Mariana Iordache, 47 (d.o.b. 6/10/1976) of the 0-100 block of E. State Parkway, Schaumburg, each appeared at a bond hearing this morning where Judge Margaret O’Connell set bond at $100,000 with 10% to apply for both Velcu and Iordache. A third individual allegedly involved, a male juvenile, appeared at a detention hearing this morning where Judge Chantelle Porter ordered that he be detained until at least his next court appearance. All three defendants are charged with one count of Burglary (Class 2 Felony) and one count of Theft (Class 2 Felony). Additionally, Iordache and the juvenile are charged with one count of Possession of Burglary Tools, a Class 4 Felony.

On July 25, at approximately 4:10 p.m., the Bloomingdale Police Department received a call regarding a theft of cellular telephones from the Verizon Wireless store located at 370 W. Army Trail Road. It is alleged that prior to the officers’ arrival, three individuals, later identified as Velcu, Iordache and the juvenile, entered the Verizon Wireless store. It is further alleged that once inside the store, the trio broke into a locked drawer and stole forty-five Apple iPhones before fleeing. Approximately eleven minutes later, officers with the Bloomingdale Police Department pulled over the vehicle in which the three defendants were allegedly traveling. All three defendants were taken into custody at this time. It is alleged that both Iordache and the juvenile were in possession of burglary tools when authorities took them into custody. It is alleged that the value of the merchandise taken from the store is between $40,000 – $45,000.

“The allegations that these three defendants entered the Verizon Wireless store and in broad daylight during business hours broke into a locked drawer and helped themselves to forty-five iPhones are alarming,” Berlin said. “The fact that within fifteen minutes all three defendants found themselves in police custody is a testament to the truly outstanding work of the Bloomingdale Police Department. I thank them for their efforts not only in this case but for their ongoing efforts in protecting retail establishments in DuPage County. The extremely quick apprehension of the defendants in this case sends the unmistakable message that in DuPage County, if you commit this type of crime, you will be caught, charged and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. I also thank Assistant State’s Attorneys Nicole Wilkes-English, Nicholas Covert and Connor Green for their efforts on this case.”

“The Bloomingdale Police Department will continue to take the approach of aggressively trying to apprehend offenders,” Giammarese said. “Nothing will deter the efforts of our officers, as we seek justice. Outstanding work by all parties involved. I thank State’s Attorney Bob Berlin and his team for their continued prosecution of those who commit this type of crime.”

The next court appearance for Iordache is scheduled for August 23, 2023, for arraignment. The next court date for Velcu is scheduled for August 24, 2023, for arraignment. Both Iordache’s and Velcu’s cases will be in front of Judge O’Connell. The next court appearance for the juvenile is scheduled for July 31, 2023.

Members of the public are reminded that this complaint contains only charges and is not proof of the defendants’ guilt. The defendants are presumed innocent and are entitled to a fair trial in which it is the government’s burden to prove their guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.





