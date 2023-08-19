No, Binance' CZ is not on Interpol's "red notice" list – Stop the FUD … – Crypto News Flash









It is a known fact that a handful of crypto firms have been targeted by U.S. regulators. The SEC in particular has fixed its gaze on certain crypto projects and firms in the past.

Some of the founders of these projects have been placed on Interpol’s red list. However, Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance is not one. Although rumors making rounds in the market have hinted otherwise, CZ has taken time out to make a much-needed clarification.

Taking to Twitter, the CEO of the largest crypto exchange attempted to counter the spread of new fear, uncertainty, and doubt (FUD). Combating the rumors from some members of the community, CZ retweeted pictures that hinted that the Binance boss was on Interpol’s watch list. The post hinted that CZ, like a handful of crypto bosses, was battling legal issues, as the images were linked to an Interpol red notice webpage.

CZ halted the narrative that has been spreading on crypto Twitter, saying, in response to the photos, “How FUD starts, then…”.

“They first write “news” about potential rumors, then they write “news” about the rumors being false. People choose to lose credibility over some clicks.” He wrote.

In a follow-up tweet, CZ claimed that the FUD was being pushed by crypto news platforms and key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the crypto market. He believes the FUD was also sponsored by other crypto exchanges, and brands the move as petty. The CEO called for unity while acknowledging that the industry already receives a lot of pushback from outsiders. In his recent tweet, CZ wrote:

The latest Fud was only spread by crypto news outlets and KOLs, likely planted/sponsored by another exchange. Very petty. Hurts the industry and hurts themselves. There are enough external forces attacking us. Our industry needs to unite at this juncture.

FUD in the crypto market can trigger panic selling from crypto holders who are conflicted about the collective market sentiment. Changpeng Zhao recognizes this, and proceeds to warn crypto users against panic selling. He tells market players to block the FUD sources. Crypto holders who panic sell over a photoshopped image, are not likely to become rich, he added.

DonCrypto, a popular crypto proponent has also made it a point to defend the Binance CEO. He branded the Interpol pictures as fake and proceeded to warn Bitcoin holders, saying “They want your Bitcoin don’t panic sell it to them until 1 million.”

I needed 5 min of search to understand:

– the CZ interpol pic is fake

– the FUD against Binance is engineered on purpose

– Cobie had nothing to do with it

Follow us for the latest crypto news!

They want your bitcoin don’t panic sell it to them until 1 million. https://t.co/YbNnb60GMw

— doncrypto (@DonCryptoDraper) April 4, 2023







Olivia Brooke has been writing about cryptocurrencies since 2018. She’s currently fascinated by NFTs, and she remains committed to learning and writing about the broader cryptocurrency industry.

Comments are closed.



Crypto News Flash is your number one source for the latest news and information from the world of cryptocurrencies.

About us

Contact us

Legals

Data protection policy

*= Affiliate-Link

Risk warning and disclaimer: The contents of this website are intended solely for the entertainment and information of readers and do not provide investment advice or a recommendation within the context of the Securities Trading Act. The content of this website solely reflects the subjective and personal opinion of the authors. Readers are requested to form their own opinions on the contents of this website and to seek professional and independent advice before making concrete investment decisions. The information found on this site does not contain any information or messages, but is intended solely for information and personal use. None of the information shown constitutes an offer to buy or sell futures contracts, securities, options, CFDs, other derivatives or cryptocurrencies. Any opinions provided, including e-mails, live chat, SMS or other forms of communication across social media networks do not constitute a suitable basis for an investment decision. You alone bear the risk for your investment decisions. Read more!

source







