The Kardashians Season 3 Release Date on Hulu & Disney Plus – ComingSoon.net

The Kardashians Season 3‘s Hulu and Disney Plus release date is right around the corner, and viewers are wondering when they can start streaming the TV series.

The Kardashians Season 3’s Hulu and Disney Plus release date is May 25, 2023. The show will air in the U.S. on Hulu and in the U.K. on Disney Plus.

For those living under a rock, The Kardashians follow the titular family as they embroil themselves in drama and gossip all for the benefit of reality TV fans.

The Kardashians Season 3’s official synopsis reads:

“The cameras return as Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie invite viewers back into their lives as they navigate motherhood, co-parenting and building their own empires. Their bond will be tested and tensions arise, but as a family, they will stand together through the storm.”

