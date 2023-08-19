Microsoft now rolling out new Bing Chat features including chat … – Search Engine Land

sel logo
Earlier this month, Microsoft announced several new features for Bing Chat, to celebrate the launch of Bing Chat and co-pilot 100 days ago. Some of those features we have seen go live and many more are now live today.
The new features we covered earlier include image answers with knowledge cards and optimized answers.
As a reminder, Bing Chat removed the waitlist earlier this month, opening Bing Chat to those who want to use Microsoft Edge.
What is live now. Here is a list of what went live according to Microsoft with this announcement:
What it looks like. Here are some videos and GIFs from Microsoft demonstrating these new features:
Mobile Widget:
Edge contextual chat on mobile:
Selected text with mobile Edge:
Why we care. We continue to see small and large improvements to generative AI tools, like Bing Chat. The Bing Chat interface is becoming more and more search-friendly, more and more user-friendly and the answers continue to get better.
You can learn more about these new features over here.
