Mercedes-Benz enhances drivers' experience with Azure OpenAI … – Microsoft









Discover secure, future-ready cloud solutions—on-premises, hybrid, multicloud, or at the edge

Learn about sustainable, trusted cloud infrastructure with more regions than any other provider

Build your business case for the cloud with key financial and technical guidance from Azure

Plan a clear path forward for your cloud journey with proven tools, guidance, and resources

See examples of innovation from successful companies of all sizes and from all industries

Explore some of the most popular Azure products

Provision Windows and Linux VMs in seconds

Enable a secure, remote desktop experience from anywhere

Migrate, modernize, and innovate on the modern SQL family of cloud databases

Build or modernize scalable, high-performance apps

Deploy and scale containers on managed Kubernetes

Add cognitive capabilities to apps with APIs and AI services

Quickly create powerful cloud apps for web and mobile

Everything you need to build and operate a live game on one platform

Execute event-driven serverless code functions with an end-to-end development experience

Jump in and explore a diverse selection of today's quantum hardware, software, and solutions

Secure, develop, and operate infrastructure, apps, and Azure services anywhere

Remove data silos and deliver business insights from massive datasets

Create the next generation of applications using artificial intelligence capabilities for any developer and any scenario

Add cognitive capabilities to apps with APIs and AI services

Accelerate information extraction from documents

Build, train, and deploy models from the cloud to the edge

Enterprise scale search for app development

Create bots and connect them across channels

Design AI with Apache Spark™-based analytics

Build for mixed reality using AI sensors

Apply advanced coding and language models to a variety of use cases

Gather, store, process, analyze, and visualize data of any variety, volume, or velocity

Limitless analytics with unmatched time to insight

Design AI with Apache Spark™-based analytics

Govern, protect, and manage your data estate

Hybrid data integration at enterprise scale, made easy

Provision cloud Hadoop, Spark, R Server, HBase, and Storm clusters

Real-time analytics on fast-moving streaming data

Build, train, and deploy models from the cloud to the edge

Enterprise-grade analytics engine as a service

Scalable, secure data lake for high-performance analytics

Fast and highly scalable data exploration service

Access cloud compute capacity and scale on demand—and only pay for the resources you use

Provision Windows and Linux VMs in seconds

Manage and scale up to thousands of Linux and Windows VMs

Deploy and scale containers on managed Kubernetes

Build and deploy Spring Boot applications with a fully managed service from Microsoft and VMware

Quickly create powerful cloud apps for web and mobile

Execute event-driven serverless code functions with an end-to-end development experience

A dedicated physical server to host your Azure VMs for Windows and Linux

Cloud-scale job scheduling and compute management

Migrate SQL Server workloads to the cloud at lower total cost of ownership (TCO)

Provision unused compute capacity at deep discounts to run interruptible workloads

Build and deploy modern apps and microservices using serverless containers

Develop and manage your containerized applications faster with integrated tools

Deploy and scale containers on managed Kubernetes

Deploy and scale containers on managed Red Hat OpenShift

Build and deploy modern apps and microservices using serverless containers

Execute event-driven serverless code functions with an end-to-end development experience

Run containerized web apps on Windows and Linux

Launch containers with hypervisor isolation

Deploy and operate always-on, scalable, distributed apps

Build, store, secure, and replicate container images and artifacts

Seamlessly manage Kubernetes clusters at scale

Azure Kubernetes Service Edge Essentials is an on-premises Kubernetes implementation of Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS) that automates running containerized applications at scale.

Support rapid growth and innovate faster with secure, enterprise-grade, and fully managed database services

Migrate, modernize, and innovate on the modern SQL family of cloud databases

Build or modernize scalable, high-performance apps

Build apps that scale with managed and intelligent SQL database in the cloud

Fully managed, intelligent, and scalable PostgreSQL

Modernize SQL Server applications with a managed, always-up-to-date SQL instance in the cloud

Fully managed, scalable MySQL Database

Migrate SQL Server workloads to the cloud at lower total cost of ownership (TCO)

Accelerate apps with high-throughput, low-latency data caching

Accelerate your data migration to Azure

Modernize Cassandra data clusters with a managed instance in the cloud

Deploy applications to the cloud with enterprise-ready, fully managed community MariaDB

Deliver innovation faster with simple, reliable tools for continuous delivery

Services for teams to share code, track work, and ship software

Continuously build, test, and deploy to any platform and cloud

Plan, track, and discuss work across your teams

Get unlimited, cloud-hosted private Git repos for your project

Create, host, and share packages with your team

Test and ship confidently with an exploratory test toolkit

Quickly create environments using reusable templates and artifacts

Use your favorite DevOps tools with Azure

Full observability into your applications, infrastructure, and network

Optimize app performance with high-scale load testing

Streamline development with secure, ready-to-code workstations in the cloud

Build, manage, and continuously deliver cloud applications—using any platform or language

Powerful and flexible environment to develop apps in the cloud

A powerful, lightweight code editor for cloud development

World’s leading developer platform, seamlessly integrated with Azure

Comprehensive set of resources to create, deploy, and manage apps

A powerful, low-code platform for building apps quickly

Get the SDKs and command-line tools you need

Build, test, release, and monitor your mobile and desktop apps

Full observability into your applications, infrastructure, and network

Optimize app performance with high-scale load testing

Streamline development with secure, ready-to-code workstations in the cloud

Quickly spin up app infrastructure environments with project-based templates

Get Azure innovation everywhere—bring the agility and innovation of cloud computing to your on-premises workloads

Secure, develop, and operate infrastructure, apps, and Azure services anywhere

Cloud-native SIEM and intelligent security analytics

Build and run innovative hybrid apps across cloud boundaries

Experience a fast, reliable, and private connection to Azure

Synchronize on-premises directories and enable single sign-on

Migrate, modernize, and innovate on the modern SQL family of cloud databases

Services for teams to share code, track work, and ship software

Fully managed, intelligent, and scalable PostgreSQL

Extend cloud intelligence and analytics to edge devices

Manage user identities and access to protect against advanced threats across devices, data, apps, and infrastructure

Synchronize on-premises directories and enable single sign-on

Consumer identity and access management in the cloud

Manage your domain controllers in the cloud

Seamlessly integrate on-premises and cloud-based applications, data, and processes across your enterprise

Automate the access and use of data across clouds

Connect across private and public cloud environments

Publish APIs to developers, partners, and employees securely and at scale

Reliable event delivery at massive scale

Reduce time, risk, and cost of energy exploration and production

Azure Data Manager for Agriculture extends the Microsoft Intelligent Data Platform with industry-specific data connectors and capabilities to bring together farm data from disparate sources, enabling organizations to leverage high quality datasets and accelerate the development of digital agriculture solutions

Connect assets or environments, discover insights, and drive informed actions to transform your business

Connect, monitor, and manage billions of IoT assets

Use IoT spatial intelligence to create models of physical environments

Extend cloud intelligence and analytics to edge devices

Go from proof of concept to proof of value

Create, connect, and maintain secured intelligent IoT devices from the edge to the cloud

Build intelligent edge solutions with world-class developer tools, long-term support, and enterprise-grade security.

Making embedded IoT development and connectivity easy

Use an enterprise-grade service for the end-to-end machine learning lifecycle

Add location data and mapping visuals to business applications and solutions

Simplify, automate, and optimize the management and compliance of your cloud resources

Build, manage, and monitor all Azure products in a single, unified console

Govern, protect, and manage your data estate

Stay connected to your Azure resources—anytime, anywhere

Streamline Azure administration with a browser-based shell

Your personalized Azure best practices recommendation engine

Simplify data protection with built-in backup management at scale

Monitor, allocate, and optimize cloud costs with transparency, accuracy, and efficiency

Implement corporate governance and standards at scale

Keep your business running with built-in disaster recovery service

Improve application resilience by introducing faults and simulating outages

Full observability into your applications, infrastructure, and network

Deploy Grafana dashboards as a fully managed Azure service

Deliver high-quality video content anywhere, any time, and on any device

Encode, store, and stream video and audio at scale

Studio grade encoding at cloud scale

A single player for all your playback needs

Deliver content to virtually all devices with ability to scale

Securely deliver content using AES, PlayReady, Widevine, and Fairplay

Fast, reliable content delivery network with global reach

Simplify and accelerate your migration to the cloud with guidance, tools, and resources

Simplify migration and modernization with a unified platform

Keep your business running with built-in disaster recovery service

Accelerate your data migration to Azure

Appliances and solutions for data transfer to Azure and edge compute

Monitor, allocate, and optimize cloud costs with transparency, accuracy, and efficiency

Blend your physical and digital worlds to create immersive, collaborative experiences

Create multi-user, spatially aware mixed reality experiences

Render high-quality, interactive 3D content with real-time streaming

Use IoT spatial intelligence to create models of physical environments

Build for mixed reality using AI sensors

Automatically align and anchor 3D content to objects in the physical world

Build and deploy cross-platform and native apps for any mobile device

Send push notifications to any platform from any back end

Build, test, release, and monitor your mobile and desktop apps

Create cloud-powered mobile apps faster

Add location data and mapping visuals to business applications and solutions

Publish APIs to developers, partners, and employees securely and at scale

Enterprise scale search for app development

Add cognitive capabilities to apps with APIs and AI services

Create multi-user, spatially aware mixed reality experiences

Quickly create powerful cloud apps for web and mobile

Build multichannel communication experiences

Connect cloud and on-premises infrastructure and services to provide your customers and users the best possible experience

Create your own private network infrastructure in the cloud

Deliver high availability and network performance to your apps

Build secure, scalable, highly available web front ends in Azure

Establish secure, cross-premises connectivity

Host your Domain Name System (DNS) domain in Azure

Fast, reliable content delivery network with global reach

Protect your Azure resources from distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks

Rapidly ingest data from space into the cloud with a satellite ground station service

Experience a fast, reliable, and private connection to Azure

Extend Azure management for deploying 5G and SD-WAN network functions on edge devices

Centrally manage virtual networks in Azure from a single pane of glass

Private access to services hosted on the Azure platform, keeping your data on the Microsoft network

Protect your enterprise from advanced threats across hybrid cloud workloads

Cloud-native SIEM and intelligent security analytics

Build secure, scalable, highly available web front ends in Azure

Safeguard and maintain control of keys and other secrets

Establish secure, cross-premises connectivity

Protect your Azure resources from distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks

Fully managed service that helps secure remote access to your virtual machines

A cloud-native web application firewall (WAF) service that provides powerful protection for web apps

Protect your Azure Virtual Network resources with cloud-native network security

Central network security policy and route management for globally distributed, software-defined perimeters

Get secure, massively scalable cloud storage for your data, apps, and workloads

High-performance, highly durable block storage

Scalable, secure data lake for high-performance analytics

Simple, secure and serverless enterprise-grade cloud file shares

Enterprise-grade Azure file shares, powered by NetApp

Simplify data protection with built-in backup management at scale

Massively scalable and secure object storage

Appliances and solutions for data transfer to Azure and edge compute

Industry leading price point for storing rarely accessed data

Elastic SAN is a cloud-native storage area network (SAN) service built on Azure. Gain access to an end-to-end experience like your on-premises SAN

Manage persistent volumes for stateful container applications

Azure Managed Lustre is a fully managed, cloud based parallel file system that enables customers to run their high performance computing (HPC) workloads in the cloud

Build, deploy, and scale powerful web applications quickly and efficiently

Quickly create and deploy mission-critical web apps at scale

Publish APIs to developers, partners, and employees securely and at scale

Fast, reliable content delivery network with global reach

Enterprise scale search for app development

Add real-time web functionalities easily

Easily build real-time messaging web applications using WebSockets and the publish-subscribe pattern

Add location data and mapping visuals to business applications and solutions

Streamlined full-stack development from source code to global high availability

Build multichannel communication experiences

Optimize app performance with high-scale load testing

Easily add real-time collaborative experiences to your apps with Fluid Framework

Build and deploy modern apps and microservices using serverless containers

Empower employees to work securely from anywhere with a cloud-based virtual desktop infrastructure

Enable a secure, remote desktop experience from anywhere

Provision Windows desktops and apps with VMware and Azure Virtual Desktop

Provision Windows desktops and apps on Azure with Citrix and Azure Virtual Desktop

Set up virtual labs for classes, training, hackathons, and other related scenarios

Streamline development with secure, ready-to-code workstations in the cloud

Build, manage, and continuously deliver cloud apps—with any platform or language

Analyze images, comprehend speech, and make predictions using data

Simplify and accelerate your migration and modernization with guidance, tools, and resources

Gather, store, process, analyze, and visualize data of any variety, volume, or velocity

Bring the agility and innovation of the cloud to your on-premises workloads

Connect, monitor, and control devices with secure, scalable, and open edge-to-cloud solutions

Help protect data, apps, and infrastructure with trusted security services

Simplify and accelerate development and testing (dev/test) across any platform.

Bring together people, processes, and products to continuously deliver value to customers and coworkers.

Build secure apps on a trusted platform. Embed security in your developer workflow and foster collaboration between developers, security practitioners, and IT operators.

Give customers what they want with a personalized, scalable, and secure shopping experience.

Turn your ideas into applications faster using the right tools for the job.

Create reliable apps and functionalities at scale and bring them to market faster.

Reach your customers everywhere, on any device, with a single mobile app build.

Respond to changes faster, optimize costs, and ship confidently.

Build apps faster by not having to manage infrastructure.

Connect modern applications with a comprehensive set of messaging services on Azure.

Accelerate time to market, deliver innovative experiences, and improve security with Azure application and data modernization.

Use business insights and intelligence from Azure to build software as a service (SaaS) apps

Move to a SaaS model faster with a kit of prebuilt code, templates, and modular resources.

Explore services to help you develop and run Web3 applications.

Build mission-critical solutions to analyze images, comprehend speech, and make predictions using data.

Uncover latent insights from across all of your business data with AI.

Protect your data and code while the data is in use in the cloud.

Build machine learning models faster with Hugging Face on Azure.

Save money and improve efficiency by migrating and modernizing your workloads to Azure with proven tools and guidance.

Optimize costs, operate confidently, and ship features faster by migrating your ASP.NET web apps to Azure.

Simplify and accelerate development and testing (dev/test) across any platform.

Enhanced security and hybrid capabilities for your mission-critical Linux workloads.

Reduce infrastructure costs by moving your mainframe and midrange apps to Azure.

Extend SAP applications and innovate in the cloud trusted by SAP.

Move your SQL Server databases to Azure with few or no application code changes.

Migrate your Windows Server workloads to Azure for unparalleled innovation and security.

Protect your data and code while the data is in use in the cloud.

Accelerate time to market, deliver innovative experiences, and improve security with Azure application and data modernization.

Seamlessly integrate applications, systems, and data for your enterprise.

Run your Oracle database and enterprise applications on Azure.

Migrate MongoDB workloads to the cloud and modernize data infrastructure with MongoDB Atlas on Azure.

Drive faster, more efficient decision making by drawing deeper insights from your analytics.

Accelerate time to insights with an end-to-end cloud analytics solution.

Minimize disruption to your business with cost-effective backup and disaster recovery solutions.

Get fully managed, single tenancy supercomputers with high-performance storage and no data movement.

Bring innovation anywhere to your hybrid environment across on-premises, multicloud, and the edge.

Deliver ultra-low-latency networking, applications and services at the enterprise edge.

Run your mission-critical applications on Azure for increased operational agility and security.

Experience quantum impact today with the world's first full-stack, quantum computing cloud ecosystem.

Deliver ultra-low-latency networking, applications, and services at the mobile operator edge.

Explore services to help you develop and run Web3 applications.

Bring Azure to the edge with seamless network integration and connectivity to deploy modern connected apps.

Migrate your Windows Server workloads to Azure for unparalleled innovation and security.

Connect devices, analyze data, and automate processes with secure, scalable, and open edge-to-cloud solutions.

Build open, interoperable IoT solutions that secure and modernize industrial systems.

Help safeguard physical work environments with scalable IoT solutions designed for rapid deployment.

Strengthen your security posture with end-to-end security for your IoT solutions.

Meet environmental sustainability goals and accelerate conservation projects with IoT technologies.

Ensure compliance using built-in cloud governance capabilities.

Minimize disruption to your business with cost-effective backup and disaster recovery solutions.

Protect your data and code while the data is in use in the cloud.

Cloud-native network security for protecting your applications, network, and workloads.

Explore services to help you develop and run Web3 applications.

Modernize operations to speed response rates, boost efficiency, and reduce costs

Transform customer experience, build trust, and optimize risk management

Build, quickly launch, and reliably scale your games across platforms

Implement remote government access, empower collaboration, and deliver secure services

Boost patient engagement, empower provider collaboration, and improve operations

Improve operational efficiencies, reduce costs, and generate new revenue opportunities

Create content nimbly, collaborate remotely, and deliver seamless customer experiences

Personalize customer experiences, empower your employees, and optimize supply chains

Get started easily, run lean, stay agile, and grow fast with Azure for startups

Accelerate mission impact, increase innovation, and optimize efficiency—with world-class security

Find reference architectures, example scenarios, and solutions for common workloads on Azure

Do more with less—explore resources for increasing efficiency, reducing costs, and driving innovation

Search from a rich catalog of more than 17,000 certified apps and services

Plan a clear path forward for your cloud journey with proven tools, guidance, and resources

Get the best value at every stage of your cloud journey

See which services offer free monthly amounts

Only pay for what you use, plus get free services

Find the options that work best for you

Explore special offers, benefits, and incentives

Estimate the costs for Azure products and services

Estimate your total cost of ownership and cost savings

Learn how to manage and optimize your cloud spend

Understand the value and economics of moving to Azure

Find, try, and buy trusted apps and services

Get up and running in the cloud with help from an experienced partner

Find the latest content, news, and guidance to lead customers to the cloud

Build, extend, and scale your apps on a trusted cloud platform

Reach more customers—sell directly to over 4M users a month in the commercial marketplace

AI + Machine Learning, Announcements, Azure AI, Azure OpenAI Service

By Eric Boyd Corporate Vice President, AI Platform

Posted on June 15, 2023

3 min read

When I started driving in the 1990s, I thought I was living in the future. My first car had everything I thought I could ever need: a built-in radio, lighting when you opened the door, windows you could roll down with a crank, a clock and even air-conditioning for those really hot days growing up on the East Coast.

That car is long gone, but my passion for driving things forward lives on, which is why I’m excited to share how Mercedes-Benz is using Microsoft AI capabilities to enhance experiences for some drivers today.

As the last six months have shown us, the power of generative AI goes beyond cutting-edge language models—it’s what you build with it that matters most. Our Azure OpenAI Service lets companies tap into the power of the most advanced AI models (Open AI’s GPT-4, GPT-3.5, and more) combined with Azure’s enterprise capabilities and AI-optimized infrastructure to do extraordinary things.

Today, Mercedes-Benz announced they are integrating ChatGPT via Azure OpenAI Service to transform the in-car experience for drivers. Starting June 16, drivers in the United States can opt into a beta program that makes the MBUX Voice Assistant’s “Hey Mercedes” feature even more intuitive and conversational. Enhanced capabilities include:

With the three-month beta program, Mercedes-Benz customers can become early adopters of this groundbreaking technology. Based on the findings of the beta program and customer feedback, Mercedes-Benz will consider further integration of this technology into future iterations of their MBUX Voice Assistant while maintaining the highest standards of customer privacy on and off the road.

With Microsoft, Mercedes-Benz is paving the way for a more connected, intelligent, and personalized driving experience, and accelerating the automotive industry through AI.

In case you missed it, at Microsft Build we recently announced updates to Azure OpenAI Service to help you more easily and responsibly deploy generative AI capabilities powered by Azure. You can now:

Microsoft has a layered approach for generative models, guided by Microsoft’s responsible AI principles. In Azure OpenAI Service, an integrated safety system provides protection from undesirable inputs and outputs and monitors for misuse. In addition, Microsoft provides guidance and best practices for customers to responsibly build applications using these models and expects customers to comply with the Azure OpenAI Code of Conduct. With Open AI’s GPT-4, new research advances from OpenAI have enabled an additional layer of protection. Guided by human feedback, safety is built directly into the GPT-4 model, which enables the model to be more effective at handling harmful inputs, thereby reducing the likelihood that the model will generate a harmful response.



Let us know what you think of Azure and what you would like to see in the future.



Provide feedback

Build your cloud computing and Azure skills with free courses by Microsoft Learn.



Explore Azure learning

AI + Machine Learning, Azure AI, Best practices, Thought leadership

AI + Machine Learning, Announcements, Azure AI, Azure OpenAI Service, Customer stories

AI + Machine Learning, Azure OpenAI Service, Customer stories, Partners

AI + Machine Learning, Announcements, Azure AI, Azure Arc, Azure DevOps, Azure Migrate, Azure OpenAI Service, DevOps, Events, Hybrid + Multicloud, Management and Governance

source







