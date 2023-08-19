PUBG Mobile Lite latest 0.22.1 update APK download link and file size revealed – Sportskeeda









Players of PUBG Mobile Lite are typically ecstatic when updates are released because they bring new content to the game. The developers recently incorporated an in-game update in the form of version 0.22.1.

It didn’t make a lot of alterations to the battle royale title, but it did bring a few unique cosmetic items. Users who have the 0.22.0 iteration installed on their devices can go ahead and update the game. Alternatively, those who do not have it can install it through the APK file.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile Lite is banned in India, so users from the country should download it and should rather play BGMI.

As previously stated, gamers will first have to download the 0.22.0 version on their devices and then perform an in-game update to get the latest iteration. They can follow these steps to achieve the same:

Step 1: Users must visit the official PUBG Mobile Lite website using any browser to get started. Gamers can use the link below to head over to the required website.

Official PUBG Mobile Lite website: Click here.

Step 2: They will find an option reading ‘APK Download,’ clicking on this will commence the download procedure for the APK file.

Step 3: After this, they can enable the ‘Install from Unknown Source’ setting and install the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 version.

Step 4: Once the installation concludes, individuals can open the game and complete the in-game patch. Consequently, they should sign in using their accounts to enjoy the 0.22.1 update.

If players encounter a parsing problem when installing the APK file, they can reinstall it to resolve the issue. If that doesn’t work, they can download the file once again and follow the same steps stated above.

Note: Gamers need to have sufficient storage space on their devices before downloading and installing because the APK file size is 714 MB in size, while the in-game update is approximately 192 MB.

