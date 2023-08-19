MrBeast Gives a Green Light to Streamers for Using His YouTube Videos – Stream Away! – EssentiallySports

Share this article
WhatsApp
Twitter
Reddit
Facebook
America's Favorites
Follow Us
When MrBeast became a top content creator on YouTube, his channel exploded into the big leagues. While MrBeast did enjoy a sizeable amount of views, in the past few years, his viewership numbers skyrocketed. At the moment, he sits comfortably at nearly 170 million subscribers, with each video getting millions of views. However, MrBeast’s new announcements can see streamers benefit from his videos.
America’s Favorite Video Today
In a new tweet, MrBeast announced a new proposition for streamers. MrBeast allowed streamers to stream his videos on their channel. The YouTuber does not have a problem with them doing so.
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
Streaming is a tough job. Creating content that consistently engages and entertains viewers is a difficult task. As a result, establishing yourself and gaining viewers becomes a major issue for upcoming streamers. That is where MrBeast might just come in to help.
Same, idc. Stream away!
— MrBeast (@MrBeast) August 1, 2023
MrBeast announced in a tweet that he does not have a problem with streamers streaming his content on their channels. This means there will be no issues of copyright if streamers decide to show his videos. This could be a major aid to smaller streamers, as MrBeast viewers could potentially gravitate toward reaction videos. Moreover, it gives them the chance to retain these viewers through their own reaction or their unique take.
2062 Live Readers
August 20, 2023 12:37 am EDT
August 19, 2023 12:04 am EDT
August 20, 2023 01:22 am EDT
August 13, 2023 04:24 am EDT
August 15, 2023 03:57 am EDT
🚨 Attention streamer people 🚨
I have no problem if you want to show my YouTube videos on your stream.
You don’t need to ask for my permission.
I personally haven’t noticed any positive or negative impact on my channel from streamers.
— Daily Dose (@ddofinternet) August 1, 2023
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
The tweet came after another YouTuber announced his plans to permit streamers to use his videos. Creator Daily Dose put out a tweet giving his approval to streamers. According to him, if his content is used by streamers, it does not have an impact on his YouTube channel. MrBeast promptly agreed, and went a step beyond by encouraging streamers to do so.
MrBeast Takes Top Spot In The List of Fastest Growing Accounts on X Within 30 Days
The Fan's Perspective
Enjoyed Your Read? Let us know how likely you are to recommend EssentiallySports to your friends!
1
2
3
4
5
Least Likely
Most Likely
Submit
What MrBeast believes is that this is a new way of reaching potential viewers. Earlier this year, in April, MrBeast spoke of a similar idea when people began uploading snippets from his video on platforms such as TikTok. On one such video, there were over 30 million views. Where others saw nothing, MrBeast saw a chance to boost his engagement. His idea is that by letting these clips be a part of other platforms, it opens the MrBeast brand to more people.
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
Once these people see snippets of the videos on TikTok or even in a stream, they might just go and watch other MrBeast videos. In traditional MrBeast fashion, it looks like he found a way of benefitting both streamers and himself!
WATCH THIS STORY: MrBeast’s Feastables hits $10 Million in Revenue: Now Ready to “Ramp Up” Promotions
ADVERTISEMENT
Siddharth Shirwadkar
225 articles
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
All
Boxing
ESports
Formula One
Golf
NASCAR
NBA
NFL
ONE Championship
Tennis
UFC
WWE
Bodybuilding
ViralSportsMoments
Exclusives
Stories
Twitter
Youtube
Facebook
Email
LinkedIn
Wikipedia
Know about us
Authors
Editorial Team
Behind The Scenes at ES
Contact Us
FAQ's
Bet on DraftKings
Bet on Bet365
Privacy Policy
Ethics Policy
Fact-Checking Policy
Corrections Policy
Cookies Policy
GDPR Compliance
Terms of Use
Editorial Guidelines
Ownership and funding Information
Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2022 | All Rights Reserved