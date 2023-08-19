A New Fire TV Maybe Coming Soon – Cord Cutters News











By

Luke Bouma

on

in

Have you been wondering if Amazon will have a new Fire TV this year? One expert thinks a new Fire TV is coming soon.

Elias Saba, a former Amazon employee who worked on the Fire TV yesterday, posted that he thinks it is likely a new Fire TV is coming soon. This comes as Amazon has been changing how it markets the Fire TV Stick 4K, the model he thinks is most likely to be updated.

The current Fire TV Stick 4K was released back in 2021. With Amazon’s new every two years plan for Fire TVs, it is possible that a new model is coming this year, but there is more to this prediction than that. This is also the model Elias

Elias says that the recent pricing trend in sales is typical of what Amazon does when a Fire TV is about to be updated to a newer version soon. It is very likely that in the next few months, Amazon will announce a new Fire TV Stick 4K. The question now is whether Amazon will release it before or after Prime Day 2023.

Currently, the Fire TV Stick 4K is on sale for $31.99, down from the typical $49.99. A good but for a few more dollars, you can get the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, a far more powerful Fire TV Stick, for $34.99. For three more dollars, you get a lot more ram and better WiFi.

As always, we recommend the Fire TV 4K Max, especially when it is only $3 more. This upcoming new Fire TV Stick 4K could also be a reason to wait for the older 4K version or just upgrade to the Max right now.

We do not expect a new Fire TV Stick 4K Max this year but anything can happen.

Here is how Amazon describes the current Fire TV Stick 4K:

