Building on filing season 2023 success, IRS continues to improve … – IRS

IR-2023-126, July 14, 2023

WASHINGTON — Thanks to Inflation Reduction Act resources, the IRS delivered dramatically improved service in filing season 2023. IRS achieved an 87% level of service. Through the end of filing season, IRS answered 3 million more calls, cut phone wait times to three minutes from 28 minutes, served 140,000 more taxpayers in-person, digitized 80 times more returns than in 2022 through the adoption of new scanning technology, cleared the backlog of unprocessed 2022 individual tax returns with no errors, launched two new digital tools, and enabled a new direct-deposit refund option for taxpayers with amended returns.

The IRS is continuing to build on this progress focusing on critical work across the agency in achieving world-class service, strengthening enforcement against high-income individuals who do not pay taxes owed, and modernizing core technology infrastructure to enable better service and improve data security.

The IRS is focused on helping taxpayers get it right the first time — claiming the credits and deductions they are eligible for and avoiding back-and-forth with the agency when errors arise. To help taxpayers get it right, the IRS is working toward taxpayers being able to seamlessly interact with the agency in the ways that work best for them on the phone, in-person and online. IRS is expanding in-person service and meeting taxpayers where they are, particularly those in underserved and rural communities. IRS is continuing to expand Taxpayer Assistance Centers (TACs) across the country, while also starting a special series of events to help taxpayers living in areas not close to the agency’s in-person offices.

* TACs that have been added. The others were reopened.

Taxpayers deserve the same functionality in their online accounts that they experience with their bank or other financial institution. In the next five years, taxpayers will be able to securely file all documents and respond to all notices online and securely access and download their data and account history. IRS has hit several milestones and has several projects in progress toward this goal.

The IRS is working to ensure hold high-income filers pay the taxes they owe. Prior to the Inflation Reduction Act, more than a decade of budget cuts prevented IRS from keeping pace with the increasingly complicated set of tools that the wealthiest taxpayers use to hide their income and evade paying their share. The IRS is now taking swift and aggressive action to close this gap.

Making delinquent millionaires pay up. In just the last few months, we closed about 175 delinquent tax cases for millionaires, generating $38 million in recoveries. This is just the start. We will continue to go after delinquent millionaires as we ramp up enforcement capabilities through the IRA.

Pursuing tax-evading millionaires. In recent months, our Criminal Investigation team has closed a lengthy list of cases where wealthy taxpayers have been sentenced for tax evasion, money laundering and filing false tax returns. Instead of paying taxes, these evaders spent money owed to the government on gambling at casinos, vacations and the purchase of luxury goods. For example, in one case alone the person was ordered to pay more than $6 million in restitution. In addition to this, there are other highlights:

Cracking down on millionaire non-filers. The IRS continues to intensify work around wealthy individuals who do not file tax returns. These are particularly egregious cases where instead of filing their taxes and paying their fair share, these people used the money to make lavish purchases. In one recently closed case, an individual used funds owed to the government to buy a Maserati and a Bentley. We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to hold these individuals accountable.

On the technology side, IRS is modernizing decades-old technology to drive the agency’s efforts to provide world class customer service and protect taxpayers’ data.

