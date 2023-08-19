Roblox Byfron anti-cheat update leaves many cheaters worried – PiunikaWeb









Back in October 2022, Byfron Technologies announced that they’ll be joining forces with Roblox to develop an anti-cheat system that stops people from using various scripts and exploits in the game.

After a long wait, Roblox has finally released the Byfron anti-cheat update and it seems that the wheels have already started turning. The release has led to many hackers or cheaters being worried about potential bans.

Subreddits like ‘r/robloxhackers’ are filled with posts (1,2,3,4,5,6) related to Byfron and its implications on the hacking community. Some are concerned if Byfron will end Roblox hacks and exploits forever.

The new update implements the anti-cheat on all Roblox clients. And as expected, people have already started getting banned for using cheats and violating the game’s terms of use.

Some claim that Byfron will mark the end of all free exploits in Roblox. Naturally, several gamers have decided to stop using scripts, at least for the time being.

roblox made this new update about an app called Byfron basically it hard ware bans your pc if u have an exploit and this app thinks that fps unlocker is an exploit and ro shade and RCO please be careful

While this is great news for regular gamers who do not use hacks, some are confused whether Byfron will also block useful things like FPS unlockers or shaders.

Fortunately, a Roblox staff member confirmed that using FPS unlockers or reshaders will not lead to a ban. If you’re a regular player, you can expect to have a hacker-free experience (for now).

Amidst the current situation, Synapse X (a popular Roblox scripting tool) developers have decided to shut down sales until a proper fix is available. The Synapse X community has also started panicking ever since the update.

It’s worth noting that there are still some players who were able to use Synapse X exploits without getting banned. However, we’re not sure how long this will last. Some are hoping Synapse v3 will improve the situation.

If you are someone who uses Synapse X scripts and does not want to lose all of their Roblox progress, we recommend waiting for Synapse X updates or saying goodbye to Roblox cheats entirely.

We’ll keep an eye on this matter and update this story to reflect noteworthy developments in the future.

