ONE Fight Night 13 Streaming Release Date: When Is It Coming Out on Amazon Prime Video? – ComingSoon.net

The ONE Fight Night 13 Amazon Prime Video release date is around the corner, and viewers are wondering when they can start streaming One Fight Night 13.

Viewers are excited to see ONE Fight Night 13 as it will see ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion, Chingiz Allazov, defend his gold for the first time following his highlight-reel World Title victory. Here’s when ONE Fight Night 13 is coming out on Prime Video.

The One Fight Night 13 Amazon Prime Video release date is August 4, 2023.

In One Fight Night 13, Chingiz Allanov will defend his gold achievement for the first time when facing his heated rival, Marat Grigorian. In the co-main event, ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Champion Mikey Musumeci goes against strawweight MMA King Jared Brooks.

One Fight Night 13 cast includes Chingiz Allanov and Marat Grigorian in the main event and Mikey Musumeci and Jared Brooks in the co-main event.

ONE Fight Night 13 is available to watch via streaming on Amazon Prime Video on August 4, 2023. Viewers will be able to stream it on Amazon Prime Video at the same time it will broadcast on live television at US Primetime, 9:15 PM to 9:30 PM.

ONE Fight Night 13 official synopsis reads:

“Fresh off his highlight-reel World Title victory, ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Chingiz Allazov will defend his gold for the first time and try to earn some redemption in the headline attraction. He’ll stand toe-to-toe with heated rival Marat Grigorian, who is determined to get a second victory over the divisional kingpin and win the richest prize in the sport.”

