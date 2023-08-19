How to Program Roku Remote to TCL Roku TV [Guide] – YTECHB









Remotes are a great way to control a number of devices. One of the most common household items that require a remote is the TV, Whether you use a smart or a non-smart TV the remote is the most important device. Coming to the topic of smart TVs, TCL has a good number of TVs out there that are powered by Android as well as Roku OS.

Today, though we will be talking about the TCL Roku TV and how you, the user can program the Roku remote to your TCL Roku TV.

Now, there can be many reasons why you want to know how you can program your Roku TV Remote to your TCL TV. it could be that you have just purchased a new TCL Roku TV and want to use the remote right away, or it could be that you got yourself a new remote and upgraded from the basic one simply because it might either have got damaged or is simply lost.

Here is our guide on how you can program the Roku remote to your TCL Roku TV.

Before we dig into the steps of how you can program the Roku remote to a TCL Roku TV, you need to first understand what kind of a Roku remote you will be using. Based on the type of remote that you have, the pairing process will vary. So, let’s get started.

If you have a new Roku remote for your TCL Roku TV, first, remove the battery cover and check if it has got a button near the battery slot. No pairing button indicates it is a simple Roku remote. The best part about this remote is that it’s already programmed to be used with your TCL Roku TV.

All you need to do with such a type of remote is install fresh batteries and point the remote to your TCL Roku TV. The remote control will work right away, hence you do not have to worry about pairing it with your TCL Roku TV.

Apart from the basic infrared remote, there are also other Roku remotes out there that will usually be having a pairing button at the back of the remote. Pairing this type of remote is also very simple. First, make sure to have fresh batteries inserted into the remote. Next, you need to power up the TCL Roku TV.

Finally, press the pairing button on the Roku remote and bring it close to the TCL Roku TV. The TCL Roku TV should automatically detect and pair the remote to itself. And in this way, you can program and pair the Roku remote with the pairing button to your TCL Roku TV.

Now, if you already have an existing Roku remote for your TCL Roku TV and want to upgrade to the smarter Roku Voice Remote, you can do that easily. Just follow these steps and you should be good to use the new Roku Voice remote with your TCL Roku TV.

Once the programming has been completed, the TCL Roku TV will display that you can now make use of the Roku remote to control your TV. And this is how you can pair and program the Roku Voice remote to your TCL Roku TV.

Conclusion

This concludes the guide on how you can pair and program different types of Roku remotes to your TCL Roku TV. The steps are simple and so easy that you can get the new remote up and running with your TCL Roku TV within a few seconds.

If you have questions or queries, feel free to leave them in the comments section below.

