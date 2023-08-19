Avalanche (AVAX), Gala (GALA), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Soar … – Analytics Insight

Analytics Insight
XRP and Bitcoin Spark: The Dynamic Duo Transforming the Cryptocurrency Landscape
Avalanche, Gala, and Snowfall Protocol have been on an uptrend. The three cryptos have registered strong growth on the back of positive developments in their ecosystem. So, why are these newer cryptocurrencies registering double-digit growth while the established blockchains keep the investors waiting? Here is what’s happening with Avalanche, Gala, and Snowfall Protocol (SNW).
Avalanche is a rival blockchain to Ethereum. Like Ethereum, Avalanche uses smart contracts that support the various projects on the blockchain. Avalanche has been primarily used to secure its native blockchain and pay the transaction fee on the network.
Avalanche saw a significant price jump after signing a collaboration deal with Amazon. Amazon Web Services (AWS) needed a platform to execute and manage smart contracts to perform ownership transfers and financial transactions based on live market data. Ethereum is the current leader in smart contracts. However, AWS surprised everyone by picking a rather smaller player like Avalanche.
Avalanche is not leaving any stone unturned to ensure that the AWS collaboration news reaches every crypto investor. Avalanche is publishing blogs that explain how Avalanche users can now access a wide spectrum of AWS features and assets.
Avalanche may be the first formal blockchain partner for AWS, but it certainly won’t be the last. AWS will partner with other smart contract platforms to deliver blockchain-as-a-service to early-stage Web3 startups.
Gala’s crypto gaming system is powered by the GALA token. The recent gain in GALA’s price is in sync with the increase in prices of gaming-related NFTs in the crypto-verse. 2023 has been a good year for gaming NFTs, and the trickle-down effect can also be seen in the Gala prices.
According to most experts, the increase in GALA’s prices is due to a rise in NFT trading volume over the past week. The NFT trading volumes have zoomed past 30%, surpassing the $200 million mark.
Gala is experiencing a rise due to the high tide. So, the increase in prices may not be sustainable. However, if the market remains strong, Gala may continue posting positive gains for the next few weeks.
Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is an interoperability project that links multiple blockchains together. Although the crypto is scheduled to be launched in early February, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) has registered tremendous gains in its presale stages. The token’s price appreciation is primarily on account of its use case. With Snowfall Protocol (SNW), crypto users can transfer their assets and holdings from one blockchain to another without hassle. So, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is offering a solution to a common problem a crypto user faces, and investors believe in the Snowfall Protocol (SNW) solution.
Since its presale, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) has continuously appreciated in value. The demand for the coin was such that its stage 2 sale had to be closed a day early because the coin sold out. By stage 3, the coin had already shot up by 250%.
Experts have predicted that the coin will continue to gain value after its launch. It is expected to offer an RoI of 1000% in the months following its launch.
