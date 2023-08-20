Google to launch 'Video Unblur' tool with Pixel 8 series this year? What we know – Economic Times









Abu Dhabi National Energy Co. PJSC (TAQA) is looking to double down on India and is evaluating a large exposure in the expansive power businesses of Gautam Adani that span thermal generation to transmission, clean energy and green hydrogen, said people aware of the matter.

Radhakishan Damani, the late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s family, Hemendra Kothari, Akash Bhanshali, Mukul Agrawal, Ashish Dhawan and Nemish Shah are among India’s top stock market investors.

Ecommerce and logistics companies have stepped up hiring of first- and last-mile delivery personnel ahead of the upcoming festive season, according to top industry officials.

Warren Buffett turns 93 this month. Here’s how the Oracle of Omaha aces the zero-sum game.

Why opening more schools may not show the road to better education in the country

Quality customers, brilliant experience: How Airtel’s strategic focus helped it make a strong comeback

