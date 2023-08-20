Chainlink (LINK) Price Prediction: Can Uwerx Rank Higher Than … – Blockzeit









The crypto industry is filled with many projects promising to bring profits to investors. But a lot of these projects lack real-world usage. Uwerx is one of the few exceptions, bringing real-world value to the coin market.

Uwerx is a freelance-based platform that is coming to disrupt the freelance industry. Analysts consider it a project that investors shouldn’t miss out on.

In this article, we shall look at the latest price predictions for Chainlink (LINK) and Avalanche (AVAX) and discuss Uwerx’s amazing presale.

Chainlink (LINK) has proven to be a prominent cryptocurrency in the coin market. The project has attracted many partnerships due to its Oracle technology and has more than 2,000 projects in its ecosystem.

Chainlink’s (LINK) recent partnership with Aave (AAVE) has been a significant development for the network. This partnership has empowered Aave (AAVE) to utilize Chainlink’s (LINK) automation to develop the Aave Robot.

In another partnership, Chainlink (LINK) partnered with Avalanche (AVAX) to bring its functions to the Avalanche Fuji testnet.

These partnerships and integrations have helped the price of Chainlink (LINK) in the past 24hrs. The project currently trades at $6.37 with a market cap of $3,295,558,583. Analysts predict the coin will reach $10.86 by the first quarter of 2024. However, they are convinced that Uwerx offers a better earning opportunity.

Avalanche (AVAX) has become the coin of choice for traders who want to carry out large-scale transactions. This is thanks to Avalanche’s (AVAX) ability to process thousands of transactions per second. As expected, Avalanche has been experiencing an increase in active users. In April, the project had over 840,000 active users. This month, the number has gotten to 837,000 and is still counting.

Avalanche (AVAX) has been on a winning path since it launched in 2020. It recently partnered with Alibaba Cloud to bring Cloudverse. The project also recently launched the Avalanche Evergreen Subnets and welcomed GoGoPool to their Subnet ecosystem.

On May 25, Circle Financial announced they had extended their euro-pegged cryptocurrency, EUROC, onto the Avalanche (AVAX) blockchain.

These recent developments have caused a 3.27% increase in the price of Avalanche (AVAX) in the past 24hrs. The project trades at $14.45 with a market cap of $4,833,694,345. Analysts predict the coin to get to $24.50 within Q4 2024.

Freelancers will appreciate Uwerx because it will bring decentralization, protection of intellectual property rights, faster payments, low fees (1% transaction fee), transparency, and more. These are features that they have been craving from freelance platforms. Investors are trooping to the Uwerx presale to join what could be the next big project in the coin market.

Uwerx presale has set it apart from other projects. It has performed so well that developers had to make some changes to the presale token allocation. The Uwerx team increased the presale token allocation to 57% of the 750 million total tokens supply. They then raised the launch price to $0.095 – $0.115, reducing their allocation to 7%.

This led to the introduction of the fifth presale stage, where the team made available 72.5 million tokens. Investors have jumped into this presale stage and are buying it up fast.

Even though Uwerx developers didn’t anticipate that Uwerx would sell out so fast, they actually had a thing to do with it. Uwerx’s presale success is primarily due to the agile methodology approach that its developers used. This approach allowed them to unveil Uwerx in stages and make improvements where necessary.

The Uwerx team has shown its commitment to its community by asking for their opinions on some decisions for the platform. The Uwerx team conducted a poll asking the community to decide if they wanted a test airdrop. The team believes the test airdrop will enable users to verify if they entered the correct Receiving Wallet addresses. The poll result came in, and 98.2% of respondents said yes to the test airdrop.

In a second poll, the Uwerx team asked the community when they wanted the proposed 25-year liquidity lock on developers’ tokens to happen. This token lock was initially scheduled to start at the end of the presale. 82.8% of respondents voted to start the lock immediately instead of after the presale. The team has decided to announce a new date soon.

The Uwerx team will also relinquish smart contract ownership of uwerx once it lists on centralized exchanges. This move is meant to save the community from rug pull.

SolidProof and InterFi Network have audited Uwerx before the presale, so investors should trust that their funds are safe with Uwerx.

The Uwerx team will transition to the platform’s Beta Version soon so that users can begin testing it. There is also a dedicated email,feedback@uwerx.network, where users can give feedback.

On another note, Uwerx introduced a feature called the Uwerx Vault. This feature will enable users to save their tokens for a desired time. Users will also get rewards for using the Vault.

Crypto analysts believe Uwerx has enough to rank higher than Chainlink (LINK) and Avalanche (AVAX) upon launch. They predict the WERX token will reach $3 by the first quarter of 2024, so you must act now.

