“How Close Are We”- MrBeast’s Unstoppable Rise to Half a Billion Subscribers After Hitting an Extravagant Milestone! – EssentiallySports

Jimmy Donaldson aka MrBeast has achieved a lot in his career as an online content creator. Uploading YouTube videos since 2012, he has now become the undisputed king of YouTube. Donaldson has managed to build a massive following by creating content that is entertaining, while also using his platform to give back to his community.
His followers keep on growing at an unprecedented rate, a current example being when he gained four million followers in just four days. Now, another statistic revealed recently shows how big an influence he has worldwide.
TIME magazine recently included Donaldson in their list of 100 Most Influential People Worldwide. And they were right to do so with the number of worldwide fans he is gaining. MrBeast Statistics, a fan-run Twitter account, has shared a shocking revelation in its new Tweet.
According to the Tweet, MrBeast now has a whopping 300 Million subscribers across all 19 channels! MrBeast Statistics shared more figures in the Tweet, which said that 48.5% of the followers are only from the MrBeast main channel.
Donaldson has commented on the Tweet shared too. He asked the MrBeast Statistics account to look up how close he is to 500 million followers across all platforms.
Nice, how close are we to 500,000,000 followers across all platforms?
— MrBeast (@MrBeast) April 16, 2023
MrBeast’s choice to include subtitles and audio channels for other languages in his videos has resulted in an increased number of followers. While English-speaking channels of Donaldson make up 243 million plus followers, the rest 19.17% are international fans. And the number of international fans has been growing a lot.
MrBeast, One of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People, Has a Billion Dollar Dream To Venture on Next
Many haters are now urging MrBeast to cut his friend Chris Tyson off if he wants to keep growing his channels. To this, Donaldson has also given a fitting reply.
Recently, a YouTube video went viral online that was hating on Chris Tyson, his childhood friend. This video stated that Tyson, who is undergoing HRT, would soon turn out to be MrBeast’s downfall.
The Fan's Perspective
Donaldson went on to Tweet about this hate and said things are fine between him and Tyson. He defended his childhood friend, saying haters are making this situation absurd. He said this situation is now starting to piss him off.
Whatever the haters will have to say, they cannot deny MrBeast is the king of YouTube right now. And he surely does not think Tyson will cause him any trouble in his YouTube career. The currently revealed stats are evidence of this. What are your thoughts on MrBeast’s growth? Let us know in the comment section below.
Watch this Story: MrBeast Stuns Many Famous Personalities after Hitting 100 Million YouTube Subscribers
Ajitesh Rawat
604 articles
Edited By: Jito Tenson
