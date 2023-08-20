Latest Google Camera update hints at upcoming Pixel 4a, 24fps … – Android Authority









A recent Google Camera APK teardown done by XDA Developers hints at Google’s next mid-range device and the possible inclusion of 24fps video recording. The teardown was of the Google Camera’s latest update — version 7.3.017 — and it also includes a few minor tweaks to the app interface and functionality.

Most notably, this app update contains references to Google’s upcoming Pixel 4a. The codenames sunfish, redfin, and bramble appear next to a string titled “pixel_20_mid_range.” XDA spotted the bramble and sunfish codenames twice, but redfin only appears once. This could mean redfin refers to the Pixel 4a development board, and the other codenames refer to actual upcoming Pixel 4a devices, or it could mean nothing specific. All guesses are just speculation at this point.

The teardown also revealed possible 24fps video recording support coming to the Google Camera app in the future. There are two strings hinting at this feature, which would be an exciting addition for people who take mobile videography seriously. As of right now, people can only record video in either 30fps or 60fps on Pixel devices, but 24fps is the standard frame rate for film and television. Most people probably won’t take advantage of this if it lands, but it would still be a welcome addition.

There are a few new features that actually landed in this Google Camera update, too. This update reorders the app’s swipe-down setting menu, pushing the flash settings toggle to the top. It also introduces a new feature that automatically enables do not disturb mode during video recording, meaning notifications can’t ruin your videos even if you forget to enable it ahead of time.

Google Camera 7.3.017 is currently rolling out to the Play Store, so keep an eye out for the update so you can get your hands on it as soon as it lands.

