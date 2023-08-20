How to Get Disney Plus at Discount Before Dec. 8 Price Increase – TVLine

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Want to board the Disney+ bandwagon before the subscription rate jumps nearly 40 percent? This is the way….
Through Dec. 7, a one-year Disney+ subscription will run you $79.99/year (sign up here). But starting Dec. 8, the monthly rate for the “no ads” plan will rise from $7.99/month to $10.99/month; an annual subscription in turn will fetch $109.99.
So if you have been putting off your Disney+ membership, now may be a good time to check that off your list and sign up now, before the 38% price increase takes effect on Dec. 8. And especially since so much fresh content is en route to Disney+.
DISNEY+ STREAMING: SIGN UP NOW
($7.99/month; $79.99/year)
Sign up now for Disney+ and you can enjoy recent additions such as Zootopia+, a series of shorts spun off of the hit film; the bewitching movie sequel Hocus Pocus 2; the Marvel comedy She-Hulk: Attorney at Law; Season 1 of the acclaimed live-action Star Wars series Andor; the animated Marvel series I Am Groot; Disney/Pixar’s Coco Sing-Along Edition; BTS: Permission to Dance; and Disney/Pixar’s Cars on the Road.
The rest of 2022 meanwhile boasts a steady stream of new releases, starting with the movie sequel series The Santa Clauses (premiering Nov. 16) and the reality/ adventure series Limitless With Chris Hemsworth (Nov. 16), followed by the documentary Mickey: The Story of a Mouse (Nov. 18); the musical-comedy sequel Disenchanted (Nov. 19); the concert special Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium (Nov. 20); Andor‘s season finale (releasing Nov. 23); Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (Nov. 25); Run DMC’s The Hip Hop Nutcracker (Nov. 25); the all-new stop-motion holiday special Mickey Saves Christmas (Nov. 27); and Lucasfilm’s Willow series (Nov. 30).
Sign up now for Disney+, and come December you can catch the animated movie sequel Diary of a Wimpy Kid 2: Rodrick Rules (Dec. 2), the movie spinoff series National Treasure: Edge of History (Dec. 14), the music special Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays, the documentary Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?, the.movie sequel Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again, and Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl.
And looking ahead to 2023 – and purely on the geeky front! — you can expect The Mandalorian Season 3 (in February), plus the Marvel series Secret Invasion (Spring 2023), Loki Season 2 (Summer 2023), Echo (Summer 2023) and Ironheart (Fall 2023).
So sign up now for Disney+ before the new pricing plans kick in on Dec. 8, as detailed below.
(If you sign up for a service through our links, TVLine may earn a commission.)
The new, U.S. pricing for Disney’s direct-to-consumer streaming services as of Dec. 8, 2022 will be as follows:
Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ Standalone Plans
Disney+ Basic (With Ads)
$7.99/month
Disney+ Premium (No Ads)
$10.99/month….$109.99 annual
Hulu Basic (With Ads)
$7.99/month…. $79.99 annual
Hulu Premium (No Ads)
$14.99/month
ESPN+ With Ads
$9.99/month…. $99.99 annual
Disney Bundle Plans
Disney Bundle Basic (With Ads): Disney+, Hulu
$9.99/month
Basic (With Ads): Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+
$12.99/month
Legacy*: Disney+ (No Ads), Hulu (With Ads), ESPN+ (With Ads)
$14.99/month
Premium: Disney+ (No Ads), Hulu (No Ads), ESPN+ (With Ads)
$19.99/month
*Existing subscribers only
(If you sign up for a service through our links, TVLine may earn a commission.)
