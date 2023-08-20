Home Latest News Microsoft Duo is done. Don’t miss OnPodcast this Sunday! – OnMSFT.com

Hi, OnMSFT.com readers! It’s the OnPodcast crew here with the usual reminder to tune in and watch our show! This week we’ll be on episode 124, and we’re talking about Microsoft’s Surface Duo August update the adds another nail in the devices coffin.
Don’t miss our show on Sunday at 12 PM ET and 9 AM PT on our usual channels.
Please watch or listen to the normal channels to get this week’s Microsoft news and events from OnPodcast.
Big news of the week – Microsoft continues to put its Duo project on cruise control as competitors up their features and offerings.
Episode 124 Headlines Include:
Slack unveils platform redesign, focusing on accessibility and productivity enhancements

Microsoft may be preparing to launch an all-digital Xbox Series X model

Bing Chat Enterprise integration with Microsoft 365 subscriptions coming next month

Sony begins beta testing PlayStation 5 cloud gaming with PS Plus Premium

Microsoft Teams’ new version set to be generally available from October

Starfield’s 125GB pre-install is now live for those who preordered

Microsoft Outlook set to revamp file sharing with OneDrive integration

