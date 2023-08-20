Apex Legends Mobile download link for Android devices and APK file size revealed – Sportskeeda









The much-anticipated Apex Legends Mobile has finally been released, capping off several months of hype. The game will include various unique aspects that have never been seen on the platform before, which will keep the players completely engaged throughout the experience.

With this initial launch, users will access several playable modes, including the prominent TDM and Battle Royale. If individuals are yet to download Apex Legends Mobile on their devices, they can proceed to do so via official sources.

Accordingly, gamers with Android users can proceed to use the Google Play Store to get the game onto their devices.

The simple steps to download the newly released title are as follows:

Step 1: First, users should open the Google Play Store application and use the search bar to look up ‘Apex Legends Mobile.’

They can also click here to directly reach the game’s Play Store page.

Step 2: Next, they will be able to find an ‘Install’ button on their screen, which they must click.

Step 3: The download and installation of the game will take place soon, depending upon the player’s internet speed and the device being used.

To obtain Apex Legends Mobile from the Google Play Store, users with Android smartphones will need to complete a download that is a total of 2.70 GB in size. Consequently, they will have to ensure adequate storage space on their devices.

Furthermore, players will also need to complete the downloads for the in-game resource packs.

Developers have incorporated an exclusive legend named Fade into the game. It has been one of the primary highlights, and most of the community has eyes on trying him out. His abilities are as follows:

Passive: Slipstream

Tactical: Flashback

Ultimate: Phase Chamber

Readers can check out more about Fade by clicking here.

