The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 episode 5 release date, time … – Hidden Remote









Christopher Briney (Conrad), Lola Tung (Belly) – Credit: Erika Doss/Prime Video

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 episode 4, titled “Love Game,” is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The new episode was released on Friday, July 21, 2023. This is one of the most popular shows in the world right now. It has an incredible soundtrack, and everyone wants to know when The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 episode 5 will be released.

Luckily, fans don’t have to wait too long to watch the new episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2.

We shared everything we know so far about the new episode of the hit Amazon original series.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 episode 5 will be released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, July 28. But, the kicker is the release time for the new episodes of the season.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 episode 5 is scheduled for release at 12:00 a.m. GMT on Friday, July 28, but that’s actually 8:00 p.m. ET and 5:00 p.m. PT on Thursday, July 27. So, if you live in the United States, you can watch the episode on Thursday night.

Amazon has been dropping new episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 at that time. It’s possible that it could change in the future, but that’s what’s happened so far!

Unfortunately, there’s no trailer available for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 episode 5 yet. We haven’t seen trailers for any of the new episodes, aside from the teasers and trailer released before the season premiered on July 14.

We’ll definitely share the trailer for the new episode as soon as it’s available!

We’re keeping the “Love” theme with the episode titles throughout the second season of The Summer I Turned Pretty!

The title of the fifth episode is “Love Fool.” What could that mean? I don’t know, but it sounds stressful and like somebody about to get their feelings hurt. We’ll see!

In episode 4, Belly convinces the group to beat the heat from the busted air conditioner at the beach house and play boardwalk games, just like they did when they were younger. They spend the day actually having fun together, but when they return home, they discover Aunt Julia has removed everything — every piece of furniture, every framed photo, all traces of Susannah and their lives in Cousins Beach — from the house.

The lightness and fun of their day on the boardwalk playing games instantly deflates as Conrad, Jeremiah, and Belly each realizes that they might be out of time to help save the house and persuade Aunt Julia to stop the sale. But maybe Belly’s plan to have Skye see the magic of Cousins Beach firsthand could still work in everyone’s favor, and they can convince their mom to keep the house in the family and Susannah’s memory alive in episode 5.

Do they sell the beach house in The Summer I Turned Pretty? We’ll have to keep watching to find out!

Don’t forget to watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 episode 5 on July 28!

