Verizon brings back exclusive +play offer, with one year of Netflix on … – Verizon News









No Updates

The Verizon Newsroom greatly values transparency and we’re committed to setting the industry standard for corporate communications. By integrating blockchain technology, we’re able to permanently log all changes made to official releases after publication.

Back by popular demand: Get Netflix’s Premium plan on us. And with 10 new partners, including Paramount+, MasterClass and more, there’s something for everyone on +play

Full Transparency

No Updates

NEW YORK – Calling all content lovers! Starting March 12 and for a limited time, Verizon wireless, 5G Home and LTE Home customers can get one year of Netflix’s Premium plan on us through +play, Verizon’s subscription hub to shop, manage and save on your favorite content subscriptions. The Netflix offer gives customers $240 in annual savings and will only be available for a limited time, so get in fast.

+play seamlessly integrates a breadth of content services – spanning from entertainment to education, lifestyle to fitness – in a single place so customers can easily search, subscribe to, save on and pay for their subscription services all in one place. To get the special offer for Netflix’s Premium Plan, customers must purchase an annual subscription from a selection of +play partners, including AMC+, Calm, MasterClass, Paramount+, the Peloton App, STARZ and Super Duolingo.

The breadth of content services on +play has expanded to include 10 new partners available on the platform, which is exclusive to Verizon customers on the network America relies on. These partners include: Blue Apron, FlixLatino, KOCOWA+, Hallmark Movies Now, Marquee TV, MasterClass, Paramount+, Qello Concerts by Stingray, UP Faith and Family and Wondrium.

+play builds on the subscriptions Verizon already offers through leading providers including Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, Discovery and AMC+, all of which are featured in the new service, and introduces over 20 new partners.

With +play, Verizon customers have access to exclusive savings on services they can’t get anywhere else. It’s where customers can discover a world of subscriptions and services, as well as manage and pay for them, all in one place.

All Verizon mobile, 5G Home and LTE Home Internet customers who want exciting content from entertainment, lifestyle, gaming and more – all in one place and only on Verizon.

Erin McPherson, Chief Content Officer of Verizon Consumer Group: “+play – and our offer with Netflix – demonstrates Verizon’s leadership in bringing the best, most loved content partners and services together for the benefit of the customer. +play features never-before-seen offers and bundles that give consumers the power to purchase the types of services and experiences they want at prices they’ll love. It’s a marketplace for our partners to leverage even broader direct-to-consumer reach and engagement, and it advances Verizon’s strategy of innovating and building new business models on our award-winning network.”

Blue Apron – America's best meal delivery service, which is launching Blue Apron PLUS, a new savings program that unlocks exclusive deals for Verizon customers on the +play platform

FlixLatino – The largest variety of award-winning movies and series produced in Spanish. FlixLatino Kids is included with subscriptions through +play, featuring countless hours of animations

KOCOWA+ – The ultimate destination for Korean Entertainment featuring Movies, K-Dramas, K-Pop and K-Variety with multi-language subtitles

Hallmark Movies Now – Watch original series, movies and exclusive

content from Hallmark Channel anytime.

Marquee TV – The world’s best performing arts streaming service, including opera, dance, theater and music

MasterClass – Streaming platform where anyone can learn from the world’s best across a wide range of subjects

Paramount+ – A premium streaming service featuring breaking news, championship sports and an expansive library of popular content including critically acclaimed originals, perennial movies, family favorite franchises and more

Qello Concerts by Stingray – Offering full-length concerts and award-winning music documentaries across all genres and eras

UP Faith and Family – Faith-affirming and family friendly entertainment

Wondrium – Streaming service featuring educational content with expert-led courses, tutorials, documentaries and more

More to come: +play will continue to evolve with enhanced functionality, new services across entertainment, gaming and lifestyle, and even more exclusive offers on select services for a wider Verizon customer base. Check it out and take advantage of our exclusive Netflix offer for a limited time on verizon.com/plusplay.

Take a sneak peek of our +play ad airing Sunday, March 12.

And for more on all of the amazing features +play has to offer, check out the latest George Talks Tech.

source







