Disney Plus Schedule May 29-June 4: New TV & Movies Being Added – ComingSoon.net









By Tudor Leonte

Six new episodes of Firebuds are heading to Disney Plus as part of the May 29-June 4 schedule.

Starting Wednesday, May 31, Disney Plus subscribers can watch six new episodes of Firebuds. Created and produced by Craig Gerber, the animated series follows the adventures of a group of young kids who help their community as first responders, thanks to their rescue vehicle buddies. The Disney Television Animation production is set in a fantasy world where vehicles talk and work with humans. The protagonist is a boy who teams up with a firetruck. Each of the 11-minute-long installments features an original song. Firebuds premiered on Disney Junior in September 2022.

Gerber is best known for his work on Sofia the First and its spin-off, Elena of Avalor, for which he earned a writing Emmy nomination. His credits include 2014’s The Pirate Fairy, where he worked on the script of the story featuring Tinker Bell from J. M. Barrie’s Peter and Wendy.

The voice cast includes Caleb Paddock (Adult Beginners), Declan Whaley (Criminal Minds), Terrence Little Gardenhigh (Danger Force), Vivian Vencer (Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure), Lily Sanfelippo (Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends), and JeCobi Swain (Home Economics). The educational show stresses the importance of teamwork in service to the community.

Firebuds hails from Electric Emu, with Craig Simpson as producer. Kris Wimberly (SpongeBob SquarePants) and Julius Aguimatang are serving as directors. The writers’ list includes Krystal Banzon, Leanna Dindal, Jeremy Shipp, and Norma Sepulveda, with Gerber and Matt Hoverman as story editors. Francis Giglio is the art director. Beau Black works as the series songwriter, and Frederik Wiedmann as the composer.

Check out more streaming release schedules below:

When I’m not feasting my eyes on the Lord of the Rings trilogy, I’m probably watching some MMA fights. Dreaming of the United States. Sic Parvis Magna.

Share article

source







