8 Best Smart Home Gift Deals for Amazon Alexa Fans on Sale for … – Business Insider

Voice assistants add a bunch of convenience to your life by making everyday products smarter and easier to use. With a massive ecosystem of devices, Amazon Alexa is the most popular voice assistant on the market.

While Alexa can primarily be found in Amazon devices like the Echo speakers, there are plenty of other products that also use the power of Amazon’s voice assistant. From headphones and streaming sticks to light bulbs and doorbells, there are many cool devices you can incorporate into an Alexa-powered smart home.

Whether you’re just starting to build your smart home or you already have a voice-controlled device in every room of your house, the Amazon Early Access Sale is a great time to save on Alexa-enabled products.

Below, we’ve rounded up all of the best smart home product deals for Alexa fans.

Through October 12, Prime Members can get a third-generation Echo Dot for only $1 when they sign up for one month of Amazon Music Unlimited. Afterward, the streaming service will auto-renew at $9 a month.

Though this deal includes an older Echo Dot model, the third-gen Dot is still a solid smart speaker for shoppers who want a compact Alexa device on a budget. And, for only $1, it’s a steal.

The latest Echo speaker from Amazon takes on a spherical design for more effective room-filling audio. Down to $60 for the Prime Early Sale, this is a worthwhile discount if you’re looking for a gift, whether for yourself or someone else.

This model is the best Echo for buyers who want an Alexa speaker that’s suited for a larger space, like a living room. It also has Zigbee wireless support, which makes it a more capable smart home hub than an Echo Dot.

The Amazon Fire TV 4K streams video in 1080p straight to your TV. It supports all of the most popular apps and it includes a handy Alexa voice remote. Already very affordable with a retail price of $40, right now it’s on sale for only $20 — the best price it’s seen in months.

If you have an HDTV, it’s well worth buying this model. That said, Alexa fans with a 4K TV should pay a bit more for the Fire TV Stick 4K or 4K max to get the best streaming quality.

Buyers with a 4K TV should consider paying a bit more to get the Fire TV Stick 4K Max. This model offers 4K playback with Dolby Vision support to deliver enhanced contrast and colors on supported TVs.

It’s designed to be 40% more powerful than the regular Fire TV Stick 4K for snappier performance. It also adds Wi-Fi 6 support and a picture-in-picture feature. This $35 deal price matches the all-time low.

This 10.1-inch Alexa-enabled tablet has a 1080p full HD display, 32GB of internal storage, and a battery life of up to 12 hours, which is ideal for streaming movies, playing games, or reading e-books. Down to $75, this deal matches the low price we saw last Cyber Monday.

The Fire HD 10 is Amazon’s biggest and fastest tablet model, so it’s a good choice for buyers who want the best performance.

Amazon’s Echo Glow is a smart nightlight for kids that can change color and create cute effects. That said, it’s only rated for 100 lumens — most smart bulbs deliver at least 800 — so it’s not bright enough to light up an entire room. Currently down to $17, this discount matches the all-time low we’ve seen for it in the past.

Just note, while this device can be controlled by other Alexa products, it does not have built-in voice control.

This smart video doorbell gives homeowners peace of mind about who’s at their door, whether they’re at home or not. Right now, it’s on sale for only $70 — a better price than we saw during Black Friday last year.

This model can be powered by its built-in rechargeable battery or by connecting to your existing doorbell wiring. A cheaper model is also available that is wired only. A separate Alexa device is required to enable voice control.

Amazon’s second-gen Echo Buds with Alexa improve on the previous model with a more comfortable design and better noise cancellation. We’ve seen these go down lower to $50 in the past, but this $70 deal matches what we saw on Prime Day.

The Echo Buds are our pick for the best midrange earbuds you can buy thanks to their mix of features and value.

