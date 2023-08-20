Top Holders from Avalanche and Sui Flock Towards Promising New … – Cryptopolitan









Home » Press Release

In a surprising but intriguing trend, major holders from well-established cryptocurrencies like Avalanche (AVAX) and Sui (SUI) are increasingly gravitating towards Tradecurve during a presale event. But why is this new altcoin attracting so much attention from the crypto market’s heavyweights? Let’s take a look. >>Register For The Tradecurve Presale<< Tradecurve (TCRV): A Rising Star … Read more

In a surprising but intriguing trend, major holders from well-established cryptocurrencies like Avalanche (AVAX) and Sui (SUI) are increasingly gravitating towards Tradecurve during a presale event. But why is this new altcoin attracting so much attention from the crypto market’s heavyweights? Let’s take a look.

>>Register For The Tradecurve Presale<<

Tradecurve (TCRV) is making waves in the multi-trillion dollar trading industry with its disruptive model. Essentially, Tradecurve provides a gateway for anyone in the world to access stocks, commodities, foreign currencies, and crypto — all from one anonymous account.

Another standout feature of Tradecurve is its streamlined onboarding process. Users can join the platform using just an email address and a DeFi wallet. The absence of extensive KYC procedures or third-party validations offers users the convenience of participating in global markets with the assurance of anonymity.

Tradecurve isn’t just an access point for various markets; it’s a comprehensive platform packed with an array of advanced features. These include copy trading, AI-driven automated strategies, and even a Metaverse training academy for those keen on deepening their understanding of trading practices.

At the heart of Tradecurve is its native token, TCRV. Ownership of these tokens confers special benefits to the holders, such as the ability to earn passive income and enjoy lower trading fees. This extra utility aspect of the token not only makes the platform more attractive but also fosters active participation within its trading ecosystem.

It’s unsurprising that over 65 million tokens have already been purchased during phase 4 of the presale. This is given that Tradecurve is poised to address inefficiencies in the colossal trading industry. This positive trend fuels market analysts’ predictions that the value of TCRV will soar from its current price of $0.025 to above $1.00 in the coming year.

Avalanche (AVAX) and Sui (SUI): Examining the Current State of Prominent Altcoins

Launched by AVA Labs in 2020, Avalanche (AVAX) quickly grabbed the spotlight. This is due to its unique architecture that leverages four different chains, each responsible for a distinct function. With speeds of 10,000 TPS, Avalanche climbed from a modest $3.00 to an impressive peak of $146. They did this within just a year.

Nevertheless, the blockchain landscape is known for its intense competition. As it stands, Avalanche is in a fierce battle with other high-performing blockchains for dominance. This has resulted in Avalanche’s price falling by over 90% to a current price of $13.71.

Market experts predict that Avalanche’s price will fluctuate between $10 and $20 in the

short term unless Avalanche can firmly establish itself as the go-to layer 1 platform. Investors seem to be shifting their attention towards platforms like Tradecurve, recognizing the potential for a more favorable risk/reward profile compared to Avalanche.

🚀 Incredible news! 🚀

The TradeCurve App presale just got even better!

Now, you can get a massive 30% Bonus on your $TCRV token purchase! 💰

💥 Act fast and take advantage of this amazing opportunity!

📍Join The Presale: https://t.co/uXZ4W6G6RE#presale https://t.co/x3E5eH5qGr pic.twitter.com/DB5Q7uj7Ud

Altcoin Spotlight: Analyzing the Potential and Appeal of Tradecurve for Crypto Investors

Sui (SUI) is a layer-1 blockchain that uses the Move programming to achieve parallel execution. Also, finality in under one second, and handle rich on-chain assets. The platform Sui achieved a market cap of $431,346,345 during a presale event earlier in 2023. It has since become one of the most talked about cryptos in the space.

However, Sui is now finding it hard to sustain such a high market cap. Sui has yet to see significant adoption from developers, and its recent mainnet launch hasn’t provided the hoped-for momentum boost. Investors seem to be looking for new opportunities, and Tradecurve is one of them.

There are rumors that the Sui team has been selling locked tokens on the Binance exchange. This is adding to the bearish sentiment surrounding Sui. If this is true, it would explain why Sui fell from above $2 to just $0.69 in under two months.

For more information about the Tradecurve (TCRV) presale:

Website: https://tradecurve.io/

Buy presale: https://app.tradecurve.io/sign-up

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Tradecurveapp

Telegram: https://t.me/tradecurve_official

source







