Disney Plus Schedule May 8-14: New TV & Movies – ComingSoon.net









By Tudor Leonte

The Disney Plus schedule for May 8-14 features several popular new movies and TV shows, including a much-anticipated sci-fi story starring Kid Cudi.

On Friday, May 12, the streaming service will release Crater, a story of a group of friends living on a moon colony. Kyle Patrick Alvarez (Homecoming) directed the film from a script penned by John Griffin. The film stars Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Mckenna Grace, Billy Barratt, Orson Hong, Thomas Boyce, and Scott Mescudi — a.k.a. Kid Cudi.

“The film follows the story of Caleb Channing (Russell-Bailey), who was raised on a lunar mining colony and is about to be permanently relocated to an idyllic faraway planet following the death of his father (Mescudi),” reads the synopsis. “But before leaving, to fulfill his dad’s last wish, he and his three best friends, Dylan (Barratt), Borney (Hong) and Marcus (Boyce), and a new arrival from Earth, Addison (Grace), hijack a rover for one final adventure on a journey to explore a mysterious crater.”

Crater is produced by Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, and Dan Cohen through their 21 Laps Entertainment banner. Executive producers are Emily Morris, John G. Scotti, Rpin Suwannath, Gordon Gray, Paris Latsis, and Terry Douglas.

When I’m not feasting my eyes on the Lord of the Rings trilogy, I’m probably watching some MMA fights. Dreaming of the United States. Sic Parvis Magna.

