The next "final" version of Windows 12 may already be in development – Ghacks

When Microsoft unveiled the Windows 10 operating system, it stated that Windows 10 would be the last and final version of Windows. Last year, Microsoft released Windows 11 to the public, and rumors suggest that the company is already working on Windows 12. Security researcher Swift on Security, our German colleagues from Deskmodder, and several other websites claim that Microsoft is working on the next version of Windows already. Sources are not revealed, but all state that the info is coming from Microsoft directly. Swift on Security removed the post later on from Twitter.

Windows 12 will be a very different operating system according to the information that has been revealed so far.

Everything has to be taken with a grain of salt currently. Microsoft has not confirmed any of this outside of new job postings, and information that is available is scarce. Some points need further explanations regardless of that.

Current Windows 11 Professional builds and final versions will require a Microsoft Account during setup already, and the change could be in preparation for the next version of Windows.

Microsoft Pluton is a security chip that the company developed in collaboration with AMD, Intel and Qualcomm. Unlike TPM chips, Pluton is built directly into the CPU. The architecture limits or eliminates certain forms of attacks that are levelled against current setups with TPM chips.

Windows devices with Pluton will use the Pluton security processor to protect credentials, user identities, encryption keys, and personal data. None of this information can be removed from Pluton even if an attacker has installed malware or has complete physical possession of the PC.

his is accomplished by storing sensitive data like encryption keys securely within the Pluton processor, which is isolated from the rest of the system, helping to ensure that emerging attack techniques, like speculative execution, cannot access key material. Pluton also provides the unique Secure Hardware Cryptography Key (SHACK) technology that helps ensure keys are never exposed outside of the protected hardware, even to the Pluton firmware itself, providing an unprecedented level of security for Windows customers.

Lenovo was the first manufacturer that included Microsoft Pluton on some of its devices. The company has not enabled the chip by default. Without an option to disable Pluton, the device’s hardware would be locked and users could not install other operating systems, e.g., a Linux distribution, on the device. It is up to the manufacturer to provide the switch to turn the component off and there is a chance that some devices won’t have it.

Out with the old, in with the new

Microsoft may drop some of the old foundation of Windows, but details are not revealed at this point. It is possible that support for old features is removed. It seems unlikely that the company is going to remove core backwards compatibility features or planning to push the next Universal Windows Platform again to get rid of Win32 once and for all.

Closing Words

Microsoft’s Windows 10 operating system is supported until 2025, Windows 11, which Microsoft released just last year, has no final end of support date yet. Feature updates are supported for 2 years for Home users and Microsoft will release new versions that are supported for another 2 years.

If Windows 11 is supported for 10 years, the period of Windows 10’s support, then Windows 11 will be supported until late 2031. Windows 12 will likely be released in the meantime, if Microsoft continues to push forward with its strategy.

Now You: Is Windows 12 already in development? (via Computer Base)

It’s time to hoard old hardware.

….and buff up on Linux

Chrome OS Flex

Is terrible!

Sounds like 12 will be the final nail in Windows coffin. Everything that makes Windows will be gone.

Deskmodder’s article is based on a @SwiftOnSecurity tweet mentioning Windows 12 which was clearly a joke, @SwiftOnSecurity later deleted the tweet and had to clear this up:

https://mobile.twitter.com/SwiftOnSecurity/status/1495464658509172741

I doubt that they (Deskmodder) have those so-called “internal sources” they talk about, they just don’t want to admit that they misunderstood @SwiftOnSecurity’s tweet.

“…and several other website”

All articles from those websites are based on the Deskmodder article.

Here is a tweet from Daniel Rubino talking about it:

https://mobile.twitter.com/Daniel_Rubino/status/1495475040711761926

.

https://mobile.twitter.com/zacbowden/status/1495613895477809160

Good its a joke but seriously could see Microsoft doing all these stupid things. Everything since Windows 11, seems like everything is done to sabotage Windows. There is like no one at Microsoft who actually use Windows.

I hope you realize that despite the trollpost:

1) Pluton is real and it WILL be in new Intel and AMD CPUs

https://www.microsoft.com/security/blog/2020/11/17/meet-the-microsoft-pluton-processor-the-security-chip-designed-for-the-future-of-windows-pcs/

Yes it is like a 2x TPM.

2) Deskmodder still stands to its stance about the other insider informations:

https://www.computerbase.de/2022-02/das-naechste-letzte-windows-microsoft-startet-im-maerz-die-entwicklung-von-windows-12/#update-2022-02-21T01:45

swiftonsecurity deleted the tweet, it was supposed to be a dumb meme: https://twitter.com/SwiftOnSecurity/status/1495464658509172741

i would not be surprised if m$ starts requiring pluton at some point in the future however, the complete lack of transparency surrounding it and lack of coverage from news sites and ecelebs alike baffles me to no end, we have no idea how they’re going to roll this out and how it’ll work. everyone should be crucifying microsoft for this and protesting against it like it’s the end times and nobody cares. i know desktop pcs and general-purpose computing is already more or less dead but let a man dream

“i know desktop pcs and general-purpose computing is already more or less dead”

What world do you live in?

He is from the Metaverse.

a world where windows 10 and 11 exist…

“… we have no idea how they’re going to roll this out and how it’ll work…”

“… everyone should be crucifying microsoft for this and protesting against it like it’s the end times…”

That response against Microsoft is way over the top just because you don’t understand something.

As explained in the article, “Windows devices with Pluton will use the Pluton security processor to protect credentials, user identities, encryption keys, and personal data. None of this information can be removed from Pluton even if an attacker has installed malware or has complete physical possession of the PC.”

How is adding security a bad thing for which Microsoft needs to be punished?

Microsoft’s power over hardware manufacturers like AMD and Intel is scary.

I don’t want a Pluton in a Ryzen 6000. I am happy with my Ryzen 3000.

Forced accounts in Pro version? Without me.

Anyone surprised? Anyone?

Shocked? Anyone?

Mortified and personally insulted? Everyone.

End result and change from today? Nothing.

We are at the mercy of linux developers now, it’s up to them to develop excellent stuff and fast because there is not one linux distro that can compete with windows on every level, yet.

Yet.

But there will be.

Yes there is, Fedora is already very good. Wayland on linux changes everything for HiDPI displays and even the really good touchpad gestures. Try Fedora 36 on its release. All that is needed will be proper wayland support of Google Chrome, zoom and other apps. Firefox has wayland support, too. The current bad thing though is that browser devs don’t want to enable the hardware video acceleration on browser which sucks if you watch a lot or maybe play game streaming like stadia (idk why Google don’t sell stadia for linux, they can just bring hardware video acceleration to chrome linux already and sell stadia as a way to play games on linux).

Tldr, linux is already great especially with work on Wayland. The problem is not on linux devs but the app devs that dont yet support wayland like google chrome. Printer drivers are now very present and working well so no worries about that.

@Anonymous

Nope. “already very good” isn’t cutting it. It’s not good enough. Yet.

I’m talking about being where windows is, driver-wise, plug and play-wise, gaming-wise, program availability-wise. Basically on par with EVERYTHING that windows does. Desktop linux is not there by a longshot. it WILL be, I know it, but it will take years of blood sweat and tears. Hey at least microsoft is helping by making their product very bad and enforcing all kinds of garbage. We need that ONE distro that takes things to another level, sparks interest and gets a buzz going so everyone wants to try it out..that will create a wave and bring in more developers..more users, more bug reports, more POWER. It will snowball and it will be glorious! =)

Fedora is not that distro. The DE that will kick ass, is going to be something between KDE Plasma and GNOME. Right now one is too messy and the other one is too dumb, so those two need to be connected somehow haha.. My money is on KDE, their development is swift where GNOME seems to be more of a elitist-club not willing to budge from their tunnel-vision into any direction at all. So, we’ll see how this plays out in the coming years.

Until Linux stops forcing/depending on use of the Command Line to do so much program installing and program starting and program usage, it will not appeal to the masses. (Sudo apt get…) Enough already. Linux wanted to be so much like Unix when it was developed. Ok, fine. If users of Linux want to use the CLI, then that’s fine, however for the masses, and to even be considered a Windows replacement, Linux needs to break away from the Niche user mentality.

Sector said …. “We are at the mercy of linux developers now, it’s up to them to develop excellent stuff and fast”.

We’re all doomed !!

Well, I use a 6 year old laptop with 4 GByte RAM and a Pentium class (2 threads only) CPU with Pop!_OS. All hardware (video, audio, multi-gesture trackpad, touch screen, WiFi, LAN etc.) worked right from the get-go, no tweaking or any editing required.

Yes, it comes by default with Gnome, which is something to get used to. It isn’t Windows at it’s best, but also very far from Windows at its worst. In my opinion, Linux/Gnome are already very workable. Especially if you do not play the latest AAA-games. Gaming and video streaming are area’s where there is more hardware/software and support available in Windows. If such tasks are not your cup of tea, Linux is actually a more than worthy alternative for those that are willing to try.

But that is where the problem lies. There are not that many that want to try alternatives. Windows is the devil they know. Microsoft can and does bank on that user inertia. In my case I was lucky that I already used software applications which have Linux versions as well. So my workflow and applications were not drastically different, making the transition to Linux practically painless. Which won’t be the case for everyone, I fully realize that.

The only games I play are old and relatively simple, so those work wonderfully well on Linux without too much hassle. But that is my use case, which doesn’t apply to many or perhaps most. Still, I am convinced that the Linux desktop, in it’s current state, already more than qualifies as a great replacement for Windows.

For me, after the guarantee period is over, I’ll buy a new SSD/Nvme drive for the new laptop and install Linux on it. The arrogance on display at Microsoft, their lust for money and control (like Apple applies onto their users), I’m really starting to get fed up with it. I have been using Windows since 3.11. Whatever I perceived as good qualities from Windows, current day Microsoft is killing those for me.

As much as I didn’t like to leave my super souped up Amiga 1200 behind way back when, I did it anyway. Probably with the same regret, I can and will leave Windows behind as well. Too bad it had to come this far.

Bought recently a new laptop with 15 (11th gen), 12 GByte RAM and Windows 11 S.

Windows isn’t going forward with that version. And the Windows 11 idiosyncrasies are appalling to me. So much so, that I prefer to use the old laptop as my daily driver.

@ Gerold Manders,

To my way of thinking – which I admit can be a bit warped at times – puchasing a laptop with Windows 11 S-mode is a step backwards since you can only install apps from the Windows Store. That gives Microsoft far too much control over your software options. You can switch out of S mode, but doing so prevents returning to Win 11 S-mode again according to Microsoft. https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/switching-out-of-s-mode-in-windows-4f56d9be-99ec-6983-119f-031bfb28a307

If you want to install Firefox for example you’ll have to switch out of S mode: https://support.mozilla.org/en-US/kb/windows-s-mode-wont-let-me-install-firefox

Can Microsoft’s investors quickly fire Satya Nadella after 11 and 12 bomb commercially? Then we can move on to something that is back to being like Windows XP/7/10. We don’t want “as different as possible” and the blockheads at Microshit don’t seem to be getting the message. We want as close to as possible to what already worked fine.

i don’t mind win11 or changes per se. but requiring a ms account is a no if i can at all help it.

Windows 10 will be a very different operating system according to the information that has been revealed so far.

You meant Windows 11?

He meant Windows 12.

I wonder if they’ll skip Windows 13.

Imagination can legitimately extrapolate given as noted in the article that “When Microsoft unveiled the Windows 10 operating system, it stated that Windows 10 would be the last and final version of Windows.”

12, (13), 14. 707 was a good number for Boeing. Windows 707? By 2132 maybe.

Microsoft’s short-term communication is laughable and pathetic if lack of perspective in the development . When the company stated that “Windows 10 would be the last and final version of Windows” was it truly conceived as such or was it only some sort of short-term vision, wish, perspective. Things are going so quickly in the technology area that we can wonder what companies’ perspectives are, what leads them : improvisation or a very very long-term strategy unfolded at a rhythm they consider acceptable for users and business? But if they continue to feed faster than baby can swallow then baby is going to stroke.

@Tom Hawack

> I wonder if they’ll skip Windows 13.

Perhaps, but I don’t think so. Fun fact: back in the day, Intel replaced the planned 666 MHz CPU with “665”.

> When the company stated that “Windows 10 would be the last and final version of Windows” was it truly conceived as such or was it only some sort of short-term vision, wish, perspective.

The “company” was not in agreement with that message, which was mainly from one dude in the company. Regardless, it was a dumb thing to say, as ghacks and the like jumped on it with their hype.

As for this report, Martin did say:

“Everything has to be taken with a grain of salt currently. Microsoft has not confirmed any of this outside of new job postings, and information that is available is scarce. Some points need further explanations regardless of that.”

Yet I reckon the dopey folks here will ignore that and just remember the hyped speculations.

@half baked, I acknowledge your comment, read you loud and clear. Revolt may carry pertinent arguments, irritation less. Now that I read my comment you’re referring to I find some elements which are rather inappropriate, silly I’d say. Perhaps an anti-Windows obsession starting its version 10 curve leading to excessive and somewhat disturbed comment of mine. Remains that by the time Win7 will be totally obsolete I have no idea what version of Windows will be available. It seems that time is not in favor of a stable Windows OS as we’ve known them until Windows 10. Wait and see, but we undoubtedly are all in the expectation when it comes to Microsoft’s leading OS nowadays.

@Tom Hawack

> Now that I read my comment you’re referring to I find some elements which are rather inappropriate, silly I’d say.

Sorry, but I’m not sure what you’re talking about. I just added some info related to what you said. To be clear, that “dumb thing to say” referred to that guy at Microsoft, not you.

I saw nothing inappropriate or silly with what you said.

> It seems that time is not in favor of a stable Windows OS as we’ve known them until Windows 10.

I agree, although what I’ve “known” as a stable Windows OS likely involves a different trajectory. After XP, I planned for things to get worse, but 7 was good, and 10 has been good enough for me. Part of that planning was/is preparing to go off-line with Windows and using Linux when need be, but I haven’t had to cross that bridge yet. For over the past 20 years I’ve always had a box running Linux, just in case I ever need it.

To sum it up, I don’t rely on Windows as if it’s the air I breath, but I take it that others do for various reasons.

667Mhz, not 665

@Croatoan:

I think he means Windows 12

They are unable to release a good taskbar for W11 and they are talking about W12. No shame. :[

Who needs another dump number 12? If 10 & 11 are already pretty deep garbage.

Hey thanks for using Waterfox Classic! I mean that. That’s so nice to see. And on top of Windows 11 of all things… simply amazing! To hell with Edge.

Live from The Onion we bring you Conspiracy Clickbait News!

C’mon already.

Are there English translation of the German web sites you link to? If so, can you post them.

Apparently somebody in MS charge is deliberately ruining Windows and hardware. Those security upgrades sound like DRM-ish or profit monopoly enforcement basically turning OS into a Mac-brick. It is a forbidden OS, no sudden moves for any other than MS government reasons.

Satya Nadella needs to go for sure.

Everything after windows 7 has been hot garbage served on a silver platter on a hot summers days sidewalk.

Every edition of windows beyond 7 is so incomplete and convoluted. It may work but that is only because of the foundation it is built upon. Anything that they have layered on top is the the garbage stuff that nobody asked for or wanted. Case in point the task bar. Nobody asked them to touch it, nobody asked Microsoft for Metro either and nobody asked for an OS that has an identity crisis that cannot decide to be a desktop OS or a Tablet OS whilst failing at being either.

Apart from doing an U-turn and returning to form they have another option. Making windows open source and then peddling their own rubbish version that only businesses that have a partnership with windows. The only problem I can see is that you’ll have far too much splintering going on and every company such as ASUS, MSI, DELL, HP will want to create their own bastard child OS to further push their bloat.

Realistically the windows platform is the dominant platform when it comes to personal computers and we don’t need to give google much more power with their fail chromebooks as bad as Microsoft are they are the lesser of the two evils which is sad really.

I don’t really believe Windows 12 is happening any time soon but just upon looking at windows 10 and 11 I think we can tell where it is all going.

Windows is turning to a frankenstein. They take for granted many things.

They will be surprised in future a lot.

They haven’t learned from their downfall in USA. They went from a marketshare of 90% to 60% there in 10 years and Apple’s MacOS is climbing and climbing in USA marketshare.

They think that a new IE will never happen to them for Windows. They should be careful, Google is making their baby steps with Chrome OS Flex.

Good luck Microsoft, with the brain cells you have you’re going to need it.

You are simply wrong. Microsoft makes big money from several sectors, the top of which is cloud services. Also, even though Windows is part of a bigger OS market share now, it doesn’t matter, as they are still making more money, as there has been increasingly more users than ever before. So what if they lost the smart-phone OS battle, as they are still the kings of the desktop, which isn’t even a priority for them anymore.

TIP: you should consider updating to your tech news, as we are in a new millennium now.

Regardless, if MS is as dumb as you claim, then perhaps there’s hope that you too can become rich and successful. Ha.

I love this version is good

Pluton’s been around since 2013. Apparently was a big hit reducing pirating on XBox. It’s going to exist along with TPM forever.

UEFI still exists with BIOS, UEFI is a security enhancement over BIOS from over a decade ago.

Internet Explorer still exists because a few users need it, coming on a decade after Edge was introduced.

This Pluton thing can be enabled/disabled/upgraded/patched by so many parties, it will become as holey as swiss cheese.

The “News” from MS just keeps coming; it usually turns out to be mostly noise. So many people with nothing to do.

you would buy a CPU for installing whatever, a linux distro, another os and you will having m$ down your throat on hardware level. amazing, we in europe should ban m$ in our countries for the same reasons huawei is banned in the states.

all RUMOURS. windows12 doesn’t exist, you Gamers will always buy windows no matter whats changed, Linux aint that good for games compared to Windows.

Tell that to SteamOS, and the Steam Deck that’s been consistently at the top of the Steam sales charts since launch.

If it wasn’t for gaming, I wouldn’t need Windows… Personally, Linux would be all I needed to get real work done… Like I said before, Microsoft doesn’t care anymore…

LOL!

I was literally joking the other day that Windows 12 will not work without internet, a Microsoft account and a USB-attached device that periodically kicks you in the nuts or something.

And now they went and started spreading these rumors that might actually be true. This is amazing in a scary way.

I think when Microsoft released Windows 11 with the piss poor Default Apps Settings sub-page, they eventually caved in and made it easier to set a default browser, so my guess is if this information about Windows 12 turns out to be true, not many people will be willing to update to Windows 12, provided how hard it’s going to be.

Newer PCs and laptops may sell with these Pluton-infused chips, but users of older hardware may not be willing to upgrade.

It makes me think like Windows 11 was actually a social experiment to see how many people will want to upgrade despite the TPM 2.0 requirement. Eventually Microsoft caved in and made it so that more people can update to Windows 11.

I think at the end of the day, Microsoft will not be able to force something down people’s throats as easy as they think it may be.

It’s not so much people with nothing to do it’s a case of when an article arises surrounding Microsoft, Google, Mozilla, brave etc or any browser for that matter you are going to have people comment passionately about it because all of the aspects we held dear to us including our rights are being eroded, its when we stop airing our grievances that things will be truly scary given the trajectory it isn’t going to get any better.

If companies spent less time building telemetry, spyware, data-mining, monetization, ads and various other failed concepts then we may have been in a better position.

The real sad thing is that knuckleheads like myself should have taken up a few programing classes years ago and worked to improved things instead of complaining. Words are not doing enough to influence things.

Maybe I and many others could have contributed development to the ReactOS project and things would have been much further ahead and better for us right now… I don’t know?

@Mystique_r4,

> “The real sad thing is that knuckleheads like myself should have taken up a few programing classes years ago and worked to improved things instead of complaining. Words are not doing enough to influence things.”

As myself as well in that case. But I feel uncomfortable that a user should take programming classes before complaining. You do need a driver’s license to pilot a car but being a mechanic and even more an engineer is not a required qualification to complain about the car’s behavior. I’d consider these qualifications as pertinent the moment we wish to bring more than an acknowledgement of failure, that is an explanation and/or a solution. Reporting facts is the right of any basic, unqualified user of an application, software GIVEN the encountered issue is not the result of unqualified tweaking, in the same way complaining of a car’s issues after having broken ourselves the engine when trying to resolve without qualification, so to say.

@Tom Hawack

That is very true. I guess I feel a sense of responsibility and despair that the entire scope of things have come to this. I don’t feel as though I am out of step with what people actually want and need out of software or direction it should go but just the fact that I am powerless to do it. Growing up in the early internet days there were many people that shaped the way things were done and indeed the way I feel today, they were truly good people from all walks of life working through may categories of software. I looked up to them but also felt a camaraderie amongst us all. At some point, my generation and myself was meant to carry that torch but I feel like I dropped the ball and as did many others within my generation thus allowing this hole to be filled with these sorts of shenanigans.

It’s the people that I speak about now, the people here, the people that write articles on this website and many more people around that keep us going on windows. How many of us install windows and settle on what we are given? Very few I would imagine. If you install a 3rd party freeware, open source or even paid software then you are one of us.

I feel the operating system should be built upon by users as too browsers, once you as a company start adding too much and forcing things you essentially are taking away that choice and also putting valuable talent and resources into places that aren’t needed or wanted. Mozilla once had a great platform for a browser but that fell to the dark lords too and the community was lost… damaged and lost to the sands of time.

We spend so much times fighting with one another that we have missed our time, our chance to make a difference. Thankfully there are several people that are skilled and talented which spend their time undoing a lot of what companies such as Microsoft and Mozilla have done but there is indeed a limit.

The problem with our voices is that they are not being heard, we are essentially powerless. Microsoft have us by the tails by colluding with game developers and also hardware manufacturers whilst also taking full advantage of its dominance in the desktop OS field by means of which we are stuck in a rock and a hard place. As a gamer you are largely stuck on windows and then there are the many projects like MPC-HC which keep us on windows. We are either stubborn in our ways, held on by nostalgia or held in place by Microsoft through other means.

I wish ReactOS was much further along or windows was an open source platform but sadly they aren’t and windows isn’t so for now we will have to stumble along hoping for the best and doing what we can to mitigate these. I will always call it as I see it but sometimes I feel like we are becoming a very small minority and nobody cares anymore.

@Mystique, I do understand and even share your analysis. I don’t think there would be less brotherhood than in past times (I am myself 68 years old) but I imagine that the combination of two factors may explain a feeling of loosing a position in this fast moving world, or at least in one of its fastest moving components : the cyber world.

1- Increasing complexity. Complex is a different notion than complicated, but complexity appears complicated to the ignorant;

2- From the society perspective (societal as well as political) there are flagrant injustices, inequities. This has always been, I think we can agree on that. But maybe a major consequence is the way each one of us reacts to these inequities : will I help my brother when I am myself in trouble or will I kick him off (Titanic analogy)? Maybe nowadays there is an increasing behavior to choose the latter. But, be it in life as on the Web, one helping hand makes you forget all hatred, fists and kick-offs. That’s how I see it but if I continue to see it that way it is also because the revolts related to private corporations’ behavior on the Web are not comparable to those initiated by starvation, to take the worst situation.

Brotherhood, tolerance and more than tolerance : interest for who/what is different from us (alterity, otherness) remain, IMO, the essential vectors which truly maintain a civilization ad make it progress, far more than political combats which never resolve issues given they do not resolve conflicts with agreements but with obligations. I think from there on that slowly but surely (a society’s evolution resulting from our very own behavior) changes far more and far more securely over time a world than perpetual conflicts in the name of truth, equality, justice.

To pause with a smile : there are helpin’ hands right here and otherwhere; also once in a while hatred, kicks. I try to bypass the latter, not always easy. Sometimes we behave in a way which does not comply with what we deeply aspire for, we over-react and/or rely on our ego to have the last word. Many of us, me included, yet not all of us : I guess life, though short, is a long journey when it comes to behaving as we deeply think we should. lat but not least, the existentialist dimension : what happens when those we consider as dangerous for us and for all have themselves no consciousness of the effects of their choices and behavior on others, when they think they’re doing right the right things? Maybe this is a form of madness, not a clinical madness but that of a soul’s. I remember a French psychiatrist who wrote back in the thirties (“Jagot” was his name I think) that a sign of madness was the loss of compassion, in other words as long as you love you have no reson of fearing madness. I think I subscribe to that.

The beat goes on, and it would never be for the worst if the best didn’t exist. Opacity conceptually relies on light. No emega without an apha. But I think i’m digressing towards mysticism (and your pseudo has nothing to do with that). Let’s do it, the bast we can and without ever forgetting the other.

Nice sentiments but Big Tech proved long ago they’ll only do what is good for them unless they lose market share, difficult for monopolies unless heavy legislation with even heavier enforcement hits them.

This is exactly how they should act; they’re public companies that answer to shareholders. Competition is scarce, they seem to mostly attack each other’s share of the ad market, e.g., Apple taking a big chunk of Facebook’s revenue.

Linux? Naw, they work mostly on things that are broken, much less on features. Distros are similar to hundreds of Windows mods existing simultaneously.

I have a theory- Microsoft is no longer interested in home users and everything they do, especially introducing mandatory so-called security protocols such as TPM and Pluton, is geared toward appealing to the corporate sector where multiple networked PCs are operated by multiple users. Let’s face it, Microsoft has not made any significant dollars from home users for years, giving away free upgrades, while the cost of support infrastructure must still be quite substantial. On the other hand, the corporate sector remains a steady and substantial source of revenue.

In other words, MS does not give a crap about home users. Just my thoughts.

@brightspark Pretty much…

I also feel like Microsoft is salivating over the thought of creating a subscription service OS or a walled garden kinda like google and Apple have over phones. They have attempted it with their surface devices and are inching away at that hence the integrated touch features and child like big buttons and text UI over the older style UI. Whilst I accept that things must evolve I do feel things must also improve, thus far I am seeing little to no improvement. Simple things take so many clicks to achieve than they once did. They refer to this as “simplicity” Baloney!

Windows is very much a service now, we are essentially being pushed beta versions and it being released into the wild and then expected to report issues and damages of which is a vicious and fruitless pursuit as often things do not get addressed. As you said, “they don’t give a crap!”

@brightspark

> Let’s face it, Microsoft has not made any significant dollars from home users for years, giving away free upgrades, while the cost of support infrastructure must still be quite substantial.

That is pure speculation. The fact is, we don’t know, as MS doesn’t share that information. The best guesses I’ve seen reported is that cloud services bring in the most profit, then the OS, then everything else, which is a lot.

As for your claim that they are “no longer interested in home users and everything they do”, I tend to agree with that, expect I doubt that was ever a thing with them. They started with mainly serving business, and the rest has pretty much been a trickle down to the folks who just needed a PC to access porn or whatever. Regardless, it’s all rather moot, as there’s much we don’t know, other than MS is still making huge profits.

I think Google and Meta are the main ones most interested in home users and everything they do, as such exploitation is clearly part of their business model.

They would be dumb enough under the current dense people running Microsoft. Everyone might as well switch to Chrome OS Flex then. There would be no reason to use Windows anymore. Everything that makes Windows useful would be stripped out. 90% of Windows marketspace would disappear after Windows 10.

Looks like Microsoft is going the way of Apple. Security bells and whistles and required hardware to update. Tying their own shoe laces together.

@ Genisis:

“Until Linux stops forcing/depending on use of the Command Line to do so much program installing and program starting and program usage, it will not appeal to the masses. (Sudo apt get…) Enough already. Linux wanted to be so much like Unix when it was developed. Ok, fine. If users of Linux want to use the CLI, then that’s fine, however for the masses, and to even be considered a Windows replacement, Linux needs to break away from the Niche user mentality.”

Synaptic, ever heard of it?

*** Description: Graphical package manager

“Synaptic is a graphical package management tool based on GTK+ and APT.

Synaptic enables you to install, upgrade and remove software packages in

a user friendly way.

.

Besides these basic functions the following features are provided:

* Search and filter the list of available packages

* Perform smart system upgrades

* Fix broken package dependencies

* Edit the list of used repositories (sources.list)

* Download the latest changelog of a package

* Configure packages through the debconf system

* Browse all available documentation related to a package (dwww is required)”

I’ll assume you’re a paid troll and leave it at that.

@oh noes…

Not a troll, just someone who doesn’t use Linux. Yeah, CLI’s for cool kids and snob appeal but in most distros it’s rarely necessary.

I think Windows 12 will not be released until 2024 or 2025 the day Microsoft will retire Windows 10 and also Windows 7 ESU and Windows 8.1 in a year in 2023

Greetings!…

.

Millions of Windows 7 users of the most popular OS in history (and, used by millions even today!) are to find that their last NON-LICENSING OS will be denied support, and may be subject to even greater cyber security threats than those currently faced! And even more REAL than the cost-burden of moving to “better” Microsoft products (especially, for those in 3rd-world countries!), is the built-in THREAT of Microsoft’s Constitutional and UDHR Human Digital Rights breaching (and hence, Human Rights breaching!) “licensing agreement”/ EXTORTIONWARE-RANSOMWARE, that flies in the face of every Cyber Rights tenet that cyber advocates and advocacies have been fighting to uphold since the introduction of the first home PC, and the “advent” of the Internet! And, is but a new believed dodgeproof method to implement the same “backdoor” cyber breaches of users’ security on behalf of the same colluding Corporate ICT and “Intelligence” Agency interests that were the security concerns of Edward Snowden, and Julian Assange (see, bit-tech.net/news/tech/software/snowden-backdoors/1/ and vault 7 – wikipedia)– and inasmuch, as thoughtless saps have “agreed” to sign-on to MS’ EXTORTIONWARE-RANSOMWARE ruse (and therewith, have transferred their “Cyber Security Agency” over to MS [and to MS’ partners!], turned their “PC”, information and data into borrowed “playthings” to be manipulated at the whim of MS and it’s? partners [e.g., organized criminals in control of “legitimized” “adult” porn being viewed by preteens– under the “watchful eye” and “colluding wink” of our “Intelligence” Agencies!] and transformed their “Internet Neutrality experience” into an SEME-based and S?E?O?ME-based “Corporate frivolity experience”! And it’s a cyber version of coerced COVID19 vaxes– or one doesn’t get to “share” in society and in an Internet that nobody is supposed to own! And Gates is behind the “Covert License Vax (beginning with the introduction of MS’ ‘thin [Edge] of the wedge’ browser!)”, the “Covvax” and the “St?r?u?m?p?ettavax (implemented– so said!– with a hand over the mouth… accompanied by muffled yelps!)”/ “Covert MAXvax”!

.

Question: was Andrew’s “out-of-court” a “Seal” on Billy’s and PHEWTUS’ “haircombing involvement (the which, Billy and PHEWTUS would gladly fund to keep ‘Sealed’!)”… and will “Max” live to tell her, “yet to be revealed tale”– as a “counter desealing fund offer” and “officially penned early release offer” may pose a real threat to Billy and to PHEWTUS (or, to PHEWTUS’ “WHITE House Fixers”, who want “their boy” back on his “high horse [at least, somewhere near the rump!]”– and, “pure”!)?

.

Windows messed up! And I– among millions!– will never be a part of the post Windows 7 “Microsoft experience”!… as I– among millions!– will never agree to become a “LICENSEE” to ANY “CORPORATE CYBER DARTH VADERS”!… and including “Adam and Steve’s” and Slytherin’s, “Apple” products! These can put their “Licensing Agreements”/ EXTORTIONWARE-RANSOMWARE and HUMAN RIGHTS BREACHING/ HUMAN DIGITAL RIGHTS BREACHING “Privacy/ Policy Statements” where our sun doesn’t shine!

.

Windows 7 was the best product MS ever produced… and which should have led to 7.1, 7.2, and etc.!… but, embedded “Intelligence” had other ideas, and GUN/Linux was keeping Bill up at night. And so…

.

I note with interest, that Microsoft (whose Operating System I’ve been using for decades… in conjunction with the TorProject’s Browser!) now has Operational Control of the Github Platform (see, https://www.wired.com/story/microsoft-github-code-moderation/… a “go-to-source” for everything Tor related… but, a veritable CONFLICT OF INTEREST in the light of the “backdoor breach revelations” provided by Edward Snowden and Julian Assange against Microsoft [see, https://wikileaks.org/ciav7p1/ and https://www.independent.co.uk/news/edward-snowden-claims-microsoft-collaborated-nsa-and-fbi-allow-access-user-data-8705755.html%5D)… and in apparent contrast to Tor’s proffered Human ICT Rights Protecting tome! So I ask you: “What would possess a self-professing defender of Human ICT Rights to allow it’s? go-to-source for everything Tor to be bought out by a group that the wisest of it’s? wannabe/ would-be followers and supporters suspect has been– and, suspect continues to be!– in breach of the very Human ICT Rights that it claims to uphold?”… and also: “What portion of the $7.5 billion given out by Microsoft for Github, has– in fact!– come by way of any number ANTI HUMAN ICT RIGHTS STAKEHOLDERS (e.g., the U.S. Government’s Agencies [‘Intelligent’ or otherwise!], and Corporate ICT Interests… but, etc.!), that/ which seek to undermine/ undo the FOS community’s decades of FOS app developments through MS’ new ‘cyber dogchain’ around github’s neck?” And don’t forget what Bill said re Linux: “It’s easier for our software to compete with Linux when there’s piracy than when there is not.”… nor, what Stallman said about Microsoft: “Today’s Microsoft is a megacorporation with thousands of patents. MS said in court that the main competition for MS Windows is ‘Linux’… meaning, the free software GNU/Linux operating system. Leaked internal documents say that Microsoft aims to use software patents to stop the development of GNU/Linux.” (See, https://bit.ly/3HbtdAA)

.

As for those who might contend that my observations verge on hysteria and hyperbole, I’d simply offer that Wired, Independent, WikiLeaks and WIKIPEDIA are but a small fraction of the webizen community that/ which have made significant contributions to the reporting of Cyber Security threats!… and truths!

.

To close… and on the matter of search engine corruption (and oddly, in particular, by way of Tor’s default engine– i.e., thus far!)…

.

As I have frankly conveyed elsewhere, NONE of our global search engines are doing what they’re supposed to be doing! And in the light of the concerns expressed by Dr. Robert Epstein/ et al, who has/ have provided us with some damning accounts of SEME… and, regarding what I’ve termed, SEOME!… I am AMAZED that our cyber advocates and advocacies haven’t banded together to eradicate these BLATANT EVILS that are right under our noses!

.

To make a much longer tale shorter, SEME adds up to the outright CIRCUMVENTION of our searches online, by “stacking the algorithmic deck” in terms what gets answered, and to what degree… and by search engines such as Google! And throw in SEME’s dirty cousin, “Search Engine Optimization (the paying of ‘algorithmic hitmen’ to place one’s website at the top of the search engine ‘cyber bird pecking order’!)”… and what I’ve termed, the “search Engine Optimization Manipulation Effect”!… you have the recipe for the wholesale manipulation of Free Speech and Freedom of the Press (but, ETC.!)!

.

In other words, would a proper application of Software Forensics… of both the software being used by search engines, and network software!… reveal an unimaginable daily degree of Human Rights and Human ICT Rights abuses (whether digital, analog[l] or a hybrid of the two)! And if such were to be found, what would– should!– our REASONABLE RESPONSE be?

.

People!… if your search engine results are “algorithm(icly) rigged” before your search leaves the address bar gate (e.g., your “cyber horse”/ “cyber truth” has been “cyber drugged”/ “cyber hamstrung”… depending on the “revealing nature” of your search!), then wherein is there an UNFETTERED EVOLUTION of the Internet– LET ALONE, an UNFETTERED EVOLUTION of society? And “results”, which have been prepared in advance (by server selection and manipulation, network and ISP “Throttling”, “flagging, tagging, bagging and gagging” webizen expressions and sites by way of “UNACCOUNTABLE NET-NON-OWNER WANNABE AND WOULD-BE NET OWNERS” and, SEME and SEOME… but, ETC.!) before you’ve even asked the SOCIALLY RELEVANT QUESTION! And willfully being DELUDED, says what about one’s state of mind?

.

Search engines (in particular) are our MAIN GATEWAY to our CYBER OZ!… to the tip of the “web iceberg (the dark web, making up the largest aspect of the web)”… and if wannabe WIZARDS are “blowing cyber smoke” and “pulling cyber curtain strings”, then our choices may be but an ILLUSION! That is BAD!… VERY BAD!

.

And, if our logical, sound, peer-acknowledged and accepted and “intuitively expected” results are continually met with, “No such search results”, you then have to ask yourself: “Are there REALLY, ‘No such search results’?… or, am I– and millions of other would-be conscionable and responsible networked souls!– being ‘sold a bill of goods’! And are we to accept that our intuited (but, experienced!) hunches are but the DELUDED MUSINGS of “FRINGE WEBIZENS” who are ‘out of the loop’ in comparison with said more ‘l-e-a-r-n-e-d m-e-m-b-e-r-s’ of the ‘INSIDER CYBER CROWD CLUB’?”

.

You– and your’s– are free to believe that the search results you receive are accurate, “non-caballed” and ALL THAT THERE IS TO BE RECEIVED!… and that’s your Right as a “Free” citizen! But, truth be told, our information and data are off (e.g., on the origin of COVID19!… let alone, the use of vaccines to treat it!), our cabals are increasing by the day (and especially, within ICT… and beyond the unspecified cabals cited by pundits throught the Net!) and, one only need compare the tally of search results received from any given search engine to the estimated total number of “REVEALED” sites making up the Net (excluding, of course, those on the Dark Web, on Paranets and on Intranets!), to get but a tiny GLIMPS of the amount of search results being “FILTERED OUT” of existence by way of our “NET-NON-OWNER” Corporate ICT and colluding wannabe and would-be “Stakeholder Interests”! But, the EVILS with these chaps behind our search engines are FAR WORSE!…

.

If you wish to efficiently and effectively address the impact that Corporate ICT generated porn has had, and is having on our children (and not just on society!), you would do well to consider the role that our search engines have had, and are having in facilitating this “GROOMWARE”… an impact, that ICT players like MS could have easily mitigated– AND, CAN MITIGATE NOW! And the following is a case in point…

.

I wanted to offer DuckDuckGo.ONION “Feedback” concerning images that appeared under their “Images”, of naked men and women having intercourse amid the pictures of the late Dr. James Fraser Mustard, and children at play (late Dr. Mustard, a pioneer MD in Early childhood Development, and heart surgeon)… but, a popup demanded that I receive a “DOWNLOAD” before the Feedback message could be sent! My guess then, was that DDGOO was no longer allowing me to send them messages concerning the CRAP that they often displayed when using Images, re REASONABLE SEARCHES made by way of their said “search engine”! In other words, I was to “ENJOY” being VISUALLY ASSAULTED in one’s use of DDGOO!… AND I MUST, “LEARN TO LOVE IT”!… or we (i.e., DDGOO!)– if one complains!– will “F you up” with a “THROBBING CYBER DOWNLOAD (so to speak!… like those used to gag young ‘rape complainers’!), so that any future “yelps” will be “circumvented” through our “Weinstein-Epstein-like” “KNOBWARE PACKAGE DOWNLOAD”! Incidentally, the search that was made included the combined expressions, Betty Mustard and Fraser Mustard (Betty, being his late wife). And this forced FLASH VIEWING is in contrast to the “Network” filtering… with the aid of colluding search engines and ISPs… of “flagged, tagged, bagged and gagged” search expressions and sites that certain “NET-NON-OWNER” Corporate ICT and wannabe and would-be “Stakeholder Interests” have DECREED shall not be expressed, or accessed– WHILE, giving deference to expressions and websites that/ which are HYPOCRIT(ICLY) in stark contrast to their “PUBLIC FACE”!

.

Simply, despite Safe Search being OFF, this shouldn’t translate to an image of a sexual nature… UNLESS, an associated phrase is found within the string one is using within DDGOO’s search bar! And as this wasn’t so in my case, I wanted to express– AGAIN!– my views about the images that were added to my search results THAT SHOULD NOT HAVE INCLUDED IMAGES OF NAKED FOLK, OR ANYTHING HAVING TO DO WITH SEX!… AS SEX WASN’T A PART OF MY SEARCH STRING! And YES, I am saying that DDGOO’S “PRINCIPALS” have MUCH in common with Harvey Weinstein and Epstein!… and that the “Safe Search Off Default”, CANNOT– AND MUST NOT!– BREACH OUR DIGITAL HUMAN RIGHTS, AND COMMON DECENCY! MY SEARCH EXPRESSIONS QUALIFY “SAFE SEARCH OFF”!… AND “SAFE SEARCH OFF” DOESN’T JUSTIFY IMPOSING “WEINSTEIN-EPSTEIN-LIKE” SEARCH RESULTS NOT INCLUDED IN MY SEARCH EXPRESSIONS! AND AS “SAFE SEARCH OFF” ALLOWS FOR INFORMATION AND DATA THAT/ WHICH MAY NOT BE AVAILABLE THROUGH DDGOO’S “MODERATE” AND “STRICT” SETTINGS (AND BY WAY OF GRAPHS AND CHARTS THAT/ WHICH CAN ONLY BE FOUND UNDER “IMAGES”!), WHY SHOULD A USER BE ABUSED BY DDGOO FOR INVOKING A SETTING THAT AFFORDS INFORMATION AND DATA THAT/ WHICH MAY OTHERWISE NOT BE AVAILABLE! NONETHELESS!… NON-IMAGE-BASED ALPHANUMERIC SEARCH RESULTS ARE LIKEWISE AFFECTED! AND WHY WOULD ANY “RATIONAL” PRINCIPLES AND/ OR EMPLOYEES OF A SEARCH ENGINE NOT GET THE, “MORAL MEMO”?… UNLESS, AND OF COURSE, THE PRINCIPLES/ EMPLOYEES OF OUR SEARCH ENGINES HAVE BEEN “ORDERED” BY THEIR “TRUE BOSSES” TO IMPLEMENT A CAMPAIGN AND PRACTICE OF GOOD, “CYBER HAIRCOMBING”!… O-R E-L-S-E!

.

Nevertheless!… the ability of ALL Corporate ICT Players to address the ASSAULTS on webizens has been, and is EVER PRESENT!… and Operating System OEMs have as much power to address what’s in network play as any other ICT Player! And more so, because OSs make the connections happen, and “manage” the incoming information and data!

.

And so and thus, Microsoft has no excuse!… but then, nor do countless other ICT Players feigning indignation over the Net’s state of affairs– while benefitting!

.

.

All the best!…. and if you find my email, no emails required!… and stay safe: from Billy (but, ETC.!)!

.

P.S.:…

.

A comma should always come AFTER the second set of single or double quotes re a quoted expression… or that used for emphasis… unless, such is a part of the quoted expression! Otherwise, one is making a comma– by way of “pseudogrammatic default”!– a part of the quoted expression… and thereby and therewith, imposing intrusive pseudogrammatic rules upon another’s quoted expressions. And for histori?c? context, see the page within the typewriter [postcredit] at the end of the UNEDITED ORIGINAL of the movie, The More The Merrier [starring Joel McCrae and Jean Arthur]… but, ETC.!)

.

In Posting ANYWHERE, I give NO SANCTION to/ for a breach of my Constitutionally protected Rights and Freedoms, nor, to/ for a violation of any of the “Articles” to be found within the “Universal declaration of Human Rights”/ UDHR (and, e.g., Article 27 of the UDHR, wherein we read: 1. Everyone has the right freely to participate in the cultural life of the community [e.g., this site], to enjoy the arts and to share in scientific advancement and its benefits; and 2., Everyone has the RIGHT to the PROTECTION of the MORAL and MATERIAL INTERESTS resulting from any scientific, literary or artistic production of which he [one!] is the author [e.g., the Blog Comment that you are now reading!]). And so and thus, EVERY WEBSITE on the Net– by Human Rights default– must not only provide webizens with a Blog Comment Host widget with which to facilitate PUBLIC Free Speech and Press Freedom re PUBLICLY POSTED site blogs, but also ensure that webizen Postings (Public or Private) are Constitutionally and UDHR protected! And if there be a dispute between the Privacy Policy of this site and the Constitution’s and UDHR’s Rights and Freedoms, the latter shall prevail!

You have no “constitutionally protected rights” here. This site is like a private home, were all are initially welcome, but may be kicked out for whatever reason the owner sees fit.

Personally, if you came into my home ranting your crazy blather, I would call the police.

Blather you say ?

Read it and understand the point(s) he is making and perhaps you might just become a little bit more aware.

How dare someone mis-gender someone (WTF that even means is anyone’s guess ?), put them up against the wall !

But something like this and it’s yawn-city Arizona for most of you but what he speaks of is real and very important if you don’t want to be a slave. Too late I’d say !

Are you the sort of person that thinks speech is EVER unlawful ???

You don’t like to hear something so it’s straight to the police ??

Greetings, Martin!…

In a recent comment made to Ghacks, some expressions were “partially underlined” for “grammat(ic) effect (e.g., I have begun the practice of bringing attention to the oddity of using ‘its’ as a possessive term [adding an apostrophe and an underlined ‘s’, instead], when the standard practice for the use of a possessive for all other words and onoma, is to add an apostrophe and an ‘s’ … save, when a word or onoma ends in an ‘s’– to which, an apostrophe is then added at the end!… but which, in the case of ‘its’, ‘runs afoul’ of the contraction of ‘it is [and hence, my addition of the underlined ‘s’ to the aforescripted apostrophe!]’!)”… however, the words and onoma that I’ve underlined failed to manifest afterupon Posting– and appeared as question marks! In other words, your “Blog Comment Host” is failing to recognize underlined text– at least, in partial form.

To conclude, where my “grammatic promptings” may lead to is uncertain… maybe, the adoption of my underlined option– or otherwise!… nevertheless, I’m compelled to confront and to address the cited grammatic inconsistency to the best of my ability! I have “stuck my foot in grammatic the door”… initiating an unspoken “grammatic entreaty”!… but, my “Press” has been hindered!

All the best!…

P.S.:…

(Attention: the addition of the Latin suffixal morphemic element, “-al [from the Latin adjectival suffix, ‘?lis’, for pertaining to]”, is a redundant suffixal element when used with the Greek suffixal morpheme, “-ic [from ‘-ikos’/ ‘-ic{os}’, for pertaining to]”… and should be abandoned as an addition to -ic [the addition of ‘-al’ to LATIN-BASED ‘infixal elements’, being the exception]! In addition, in light of the historic evidence that/ which links the scribes of the Province of Latium to the “Romanization” of Greek culture and language… at around/ circa 146 BC… the continued allowance of this perverse linguistic subjugation of a Greek suffixal element and language that/ which needed, and needs no “Romanization”, is to continue to allow “cultural and linguistic abuses” by a “cultural and linguistic bully” of a purer form of cultural and linguistic tradition– the “rational” cultural and linguistic seers of Ancient Rome, being the justifiable exceptions. The Greek transliterations have a “pertaining to”… in the form of, “-ic”… and thus, needed, and needs no additional “LATINIZED VERSION” appended to it.

P.S. to the P.S., Martin!…

A just communicated message revealed a question mark in the place of a Latin-based “a” with a diacritic atop the character, afterupon Posting it!… and indicating an additional shortcoming of the site’s Blog Comment Host!

To be frank, Martin, sites should be facilitating the means for “maximum expressivity”, rather than hiding behind a wall of “colloquial complacency”… otherwise, one is failing to accommodate an EVOLUTION of our expressivity, and the many styles and cultures that/ which have a stake in it!

Diacritics (in whatever language) can aid in one’s understanding the semiosis behind an expression… and therewith and thereby, help us to make sense of the intended meaning of an ancient usage. And in many cases, our indifferent removal these has meant a MISCOMMUNICATION of notions, and of truths! Nevertheless, we should also not be afraid of novel expressions and syntax… but, in the case of novel expressions and syntax based on a powerful language like Greek (indeed, THE most powerful!) one should be careful not to bend– or break!– a continuum of expressivity that/ which took millennia to develop! NEW, is sometimes just a perverse rendition of the OLD!

See, https://en.wiktionary.org/wiki/-al

Diacritics are written above or below a letter to indicate a difference in pronunciation of that letter.

Yet you claim diacritics has a meaning beyond diacritics?

I don’t care how you pronounce a word used here, as all I care about is the meaning of the word.

Look, this is an English site, that uses the standard English alphabet and words.

The idea that we should change things for you is at best of penultimate concern.

Windows 13 will do it in…

It’s going to be interesting to see what changes Microsoft will be forced to adopt once the EU Digital Markets Act comes into force in a couple of months time. Due to its size and influence the DMA classifies Microsoft as a Gatekeeper. As such there are specific rules which M$ will have to abide by, or face significant fines for ignoring tthem. Here’s list of them: https://commission.europa.eu/strategy-and-policy/priorities-2019-2024/europe-fit-digital-age/digital-markets-act-ensuring-fair-and-open-digital-markets_en#what-does-this-mean-for-gatekeepers

Whether or not it’ll be adopted by the US remains to be seen, but the DMA has real teeth and won’t allow M$ to walk roughshod over users rights anymore.

