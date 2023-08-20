VALORANT Mobile Release Date – GGRecon









2nd Jun 2021 15:00

The VALORANT Mobile release date is one of the more elusive dates to be able to add to our calendar as players clamour for the first chance to Jett dash their way around Haven from the comfort of their phones. With the main title being a roaring success since its launch, more than 14 million PC players worldwide play the Riot Games title monthly, 18 months after its release.

But, as the game grows increasingly popular and addictive, fans on different platforms still yearn for the chance to see what all the fuss is about and have a constant eye on the VALORANT Mobile release date. So, after being officially confirmed by Riot Games, when is the VALORANT Mobile release date? And, will it ever come to console too?

The VALORANT Mobile version was revealed in celebration of a gargantuan first year of release, where VALORANT captured the hearts of millions of players each month, and even began to usurp their main competitor in CS:GO – especially in the competitive scene.

Riot Games officially announced VALORANT Mobile on the first birthday of the sci-fi FPS. Despite its infancy, many players began to get excited at the chance to remotely test out their frags, and are now eagerly anticipating the VALORANT Mobile release date.

Click to enlarge

However, Riot Games have kept the VALORANT Mobile release date under lock and key, and have yet to share a slither of information about when the app will launch.

Much like the PC variant, we can expect that the app will launch with a soft beta, where a limited number of players will be able to get their thumbs on Viper’s pit. Having initially revealed that the app is in development on the title’s first birthday, it could mean that we will get a major update, or the beta run, in June 2022.

Akin to titles such as Rocket League Sideswipe and Apex Legends Mobile, it’s likely that we will see Riot Games push VALORANT Mobile out on both iOS and Android platforms, and start their beta run with region-specific tests in the beginning stages.

As the message from Riot Games regarding VALORANT Mobile states, “Riot now is preparing to expand the franchise – starting with VALORANT Mobile” meaning we could see further information regarding a console release very soon.

Game Director Joe Ziegler has discussed the possibility of a VALORANT console port before, saying “we have teams that are working on it right now that are very much focused on the idea of, if we take these concepts and bring them to other platforms, do they even work? Is the game even enjoyable on those platforms?”.



VALORANT Mobile is sure to take the Riot Games title to new heights and bring the game to new fans across the globe – in a portable form!



