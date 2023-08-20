Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, October 28 – TV Guide









It’s The Peripheral vs. The Rings of Power for No. 1

Chloë Grace Moretz, The Peripheral

The Peripheral is back on top of Amazon Prime Video’s Top 10 Shows and Movies list, a testament to the power of its weekly rollout of new episodes every Friday. There’s no binge model here! You’ll just have to watch the show once a week like your great, great grandparents did during the Dust Bowl or whatever. A familiar face has also rejoined the list: Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan sits at No. 8, a day after the trailer for the upcoming Season 3 premiered. That season is going to be a big one for Prime Video. And America!

The most popular new movies and shows on Prime Video are below, but we’ll also chime in on whether or not they’re worth watching. Just because something is popular, that doesn’t mean it’s good, right? And to help you plan what you’ll watch next, we’ve added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: October 27

Poppy Corby-Tuech, The Peripheral

For fans of: VR, Westworld, complex sci-fi

Is it good?: The sci-fi series is good for hardcore fans of the genre’s literary roots [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday’s rank: 2

For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.

Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday’s rank: 1

For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work

Is it good?: Amazon’s hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday’s rank: 4

For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys

Is it good?: It’s a solid shoot ’em up adaptation of Jack Carr’s book [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday’s rank: 5

For fans of: Liam Neeson shooting dudes, badass grandpas

Is it good?: Nope!

Trailer | Yesterday’s rank: 3

John Krasinski, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan

For fans of: Superheroes, superjerks, superviolence

Is it good?: It’s one of TV’s best, and certainly the best satirical superhero series

Trailer | Yesterday’s rank: 7

For fans of: Blood, dismemberment, pillaging

Is it good?: This tale of Viking revenge is so good

Trailer | Yesterday’s rank: 6

For fans of: CIA thrillers, traveling the world and shooting at it, Jim Halpert

Is it good?: It’s a competent book-to-TV adaptation that dad loves

Trailer | Yesterday’s rank: n/a

For fans of: Big holes, Yellowstone, sci-fi twists

Is it good?: This is a genre-bending trip that will surprise you in good ways

Trailer | Yesterday’s rank: 8

For fans of: Teen romance, beach vacations, love triangles, Abercrombie vibes

Is it good?: For a page-turning YA drama, it delivers the goods

Trailer | Yesterday’s rank: n/a

Based on Amazon Prime Video’s Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Friday, Oct. 28

